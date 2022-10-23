Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler is checked by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin in front of Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Oct. 22.James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It is only six games into the regular season, but it is a good time to mull where the Maple Leafs would be right now without Ilya Samsonov. They certainly would not be 4-2 ahead of Monday’s game in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights.

Pressed to play more than anticipated after an injury to netminding mate Matt Murray, Samsonov has racked up four successive victories with a .938 save percentage. Murray, who is on long-term injured reserve with an adductor issue, has a loss and an .826 mark. Erik Kallgren also has a loss and an .833 percentage.

Signed to a one-year deal in July, Samsonov has been a revelation. He is just 25 and has played like the first-rounder he was expected to be when Washington selected him with the 22nd pick in 2015.

He did well enough with the Capitals – 52-22-8 over three seasons – but it was for other reasons the club decided to not re-sign him. There had been a few poor decisions, likely a matter of maturity, that popped up: an offseason accident while driving an all-terrain vehicle; a suspension for violating the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol; and a late arrival at a team meeting.

Nothing remotely similar has happened since he came to Toronto and he has shown himself to be a likeable big kid with a friendly demeanour and a ready smile. His mastery of English fails him at times but he plows ahead through interviews good-naturedly.

On the first day Samsonov met with the media in September he joked about why he signed a short-term deal with the Maple Leafs even though he had multiyear offers.

“I remember how I played against them last year,” Samsonov said. “In both games I had to go to the bench in the first period. Everybody knows they are the best team when it comes to the number of goals they score.”

In those two abbreviated starts, Samsonov was shelled for seven goals on 29 shots. So far he has been steady in Toronto’s crease. He is only the third goalie in the team’s history to earn wins in each of his first four appearances, following Damian Rhodes (1990-91 and 1993-94) and Frank McCool (1944-45). Each of them won six in a row.

Murray looked shaky in his opening-night defeat in Montreal and will likely miss at least another three weeks. Kallgren did a good job and went 8-4-1 last year in relief of Jack Campbell but has not yet shown enough skill to be a No. 1.

Think back a year and realize how perilous it was when Campbell was hurt. The oft-injured Petr Mrazek was of so little help he was traded to Chicago, where has already been placed on injured reserve.

A friendly schedule with well-spaced games has made it easier for Samsonov to settle in. After the game in Las Vegas, Toronto travels to San Jose on Thursday, Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday.

Unless the Maple Leafs feel an urgent need to play Kallgren, Samsonov could make all but one start.

“He has been great,” Morgan Rielly said after a 4-1 victory at Winnipeg on Saturday in which Samsonov stopped 30 of 31. “He was outstanding tonight. When he is back there playing that way it gives the team a lot of confidence.”

Toronto got a pair of power-play goals from John Tavares on Saturday and he is now tied with William Nylander for the team lead with three. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have each scored just once but they have six and five points, respectively.

Inserted into the lineup for the first time Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford each registered an assist on David Kampf’s game winner against the Jets.

Certainly it is very early. There is plenty of time for the sky to fall. But the early indication is that it was very smart to sign Samsonov to a US$1.8-million contract.

“I feel good right now,” Samsonov said. “I just enjoy. After every shot and after every period I feel better and better.”