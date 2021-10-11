 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Maple Leafs head into new NHL season without Auston Matthews

Marty Klinkenberg
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews had an operation on Aug. 13 after experiencing pain during offseason training sessions.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Maple Leafs will begin the season without Auston Matthews. Toronto’s star centre is expected to miss Wednesday’s opening contest at Scotiabank Arena against the Montreal Canadiens, Thursday’s encounter in Ottawa and Saturday’s return engagement with the Senators back on home ice.

Matthews, who led the National Hockey League with 41 goals in 52 regular-season games in 2021, is not fully recovered from wrist surgery.

“I feel good physically, but I feel I need a little more time,” Matthews said Monday after the team’s practice at the Ford Performance Centre in Etobicoke. “I’m dying to get in there. This is something I have to be patient with and be disciplined.”

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews, 24, had an operation on Aug. 13 after experiencing increased pain during offseason training sessions. The injury caused him to miss several games last season as well.

“I just don’t think I am where I want to be as to how my wrist feels,” he said.

Toronto also received more bad news on the injury front.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Ilya Mikheyev, who was hurt in Saturday’s final exhibition against the Montreal Canadiens, will be out for at least eight weeks. Keefe said Mikheyev will have surgery to fix a broken thumb within the next few days.

“It is a big loss for us,” Keefe said. “Ilya was having a good preseason and was poised to have a great year. We will miss him for sure while he is gone, but I’m sure he will work hard to get back.”

A speedy winger, Mikheyev has combined to score 15 goals in 93 games over two years with the Maple Leafs. He missed half of the 2019-20 season after he underwent surgery to repair an artery and tendons that were severed in his right wrist by an opponent’s skate blade.

Keefe also said that Jack Campbell will start Wednesday’s game in net, followed by Petr Mrazek on Thursday night.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies