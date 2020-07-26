Maple Leafs legend Eddie Shack dies at 83

Eddie Shack, one of the most beloved of all Maple Leafs, died Saturday night from throat cancer at age 83.

A colourful winger known as “The Entertainer,” he was a member of the last four Toronto teams to win the Stanley Cup, and scored the winning goal, an accidental deflection off his rear end, in 1963.

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs' forward Eddie (The Entertainer) Shack, decked out in a cowboy hat, heads up ice with the puck during the Heroes of Hockey oldtimers game at the NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto on February 5, 2000. KEVIN FRAYER/The Canadian Press

An agitator and brawler who infuriated opponents, Mr. Shack was described in a story in The Globe and Mail in 1965 as the “pride and joy of Maple Leafs fans.” A year later, he was celebrated in a song that quickly rose to the top of Toronto’s musical charts ahead of singles by the Beatles and Rolling Stones.

The recording by The Secrets began with “Clear the track, here comes Shack, he knocks ‘em down, he gives ‘em a whack.”

He once knocked out two New York Rangers on one play, gave Gordie Howe a concussion and head-butted Montreal’s Henri Richard during a scuffle in a playoff game. Later, Henri’s brother, Maurice, told Mr. Shack, who had a pronounced nose, “Thank God you never hit my brother with your nose or you would have split him in two.”

In perhaps his most famous hockey fight, he and Larry Zeidel of the Philadelphia Flyers swung their sticks at one another as referees looked on helplessly.

Mr. Shack played for Toronto twice during an NHL career that spanned 17 years and also included stints with the Rangers, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.

He won Stanley Cups with Toronto in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967, and last played in the league for the Maple Leafs during the 1974-75 season.

Open this photo in gallery 1962. Toronto Maple Leafs hockey player Eddie Shack in Peterborough, Ontario, playing golf, skating, etc., September 14, 1962. Photo by Erik Schack [Erik Christensen] / For The Globe and Mail. Neg. #62257-27 Erik Schack [Erik Christensen]/For The Globe and Mail

The team announced his death on social media Sunday morning.

“The Maple Leafs are deeply saddened by the passing of Eddie Shack,” the club said in a statement. “Eddie entertained fans on the ice for nine seasons and for decades off of it. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family.”

The scrappy forward, whose style of play was likened to being “a big puppy let loose in a wild field,” scored 20 or more goals five times and was chosen to the all-star team three consecutive years.

Tributes began to pour in Sunday from across the league, and even from Quebec Premier Francois Legault.

“[I] salute the late Eddie Shack with the sentiments of many fans and teams for which he didn’t play: We loved to hate him,” the post on Twitter said.

Shack finished with 239 goals, 226 assists and 1,439 penalty minutes over 1,047 regular-season contests, and also played in 74 playoff games with

Spectators at Maple Leaf Gardens would chant “We want Shack” as the third-line forward sat on the bench, and he would occasionally indulge them by standing with arms raised to get them to chant louder.

The son of Ukrainian immigrants, he was born in Sudbury, Ont., on Feb. 11, 1937. A poor student but promising hockey player, he dropped out of school to work as a butcher and on a coal truck but jumped at a chance to play for the Guelph Biltmores of the Ontario Hockey Association as a 15-year-old. He played for the Biltmores for five seasons, and led them to an appearance in the Memorial Cup the last year.

In 1958, New York signed him and assigned him to its AHL team in Providence, R.I., but called him up to the NHL after half a year. He played for the Rangers in parts of three seasons before being traded to Toronto in November of 1960.

He remained with Maple Leafs until he was dealt to Boston shortly after the team won the 1967 Stanley Cup, and then returned to Toronto in an exchange with Pittsburgh in the summer of 1973.

Open this photo in gallery Peerless crowd-pleaser Eddie Shack (23) of the Toronto Maple Leafs literally drapes himself around Chicago Black Hawks' great Bobby Hull in battle for puck during Saturday action, December 25, 1965, at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. Photo by John Maiola / For The Globe and Mail. Originally published Dec. 27, 1965. John Maiola/The Globe and Mail

Mr. Shack met his wife, Norma Givens, when she worked at the Eaton’s across from the Empress Hotel in Peterborough, where the team held its training camps. The couple married in 1962 and had two children.

A year later he scored the cup-winning goal at Maple Leaf Gardens in Game 5 against the Detroit Red Wings. He claimed afterward that the puck had deflected off his backside as he was trying get out of the way.

It led to Toronto’s second straight Stanley Cup title, and led to coach Punch Imlach, owner Harold Ballard and team president Stafford Smythe being tossed into the showers after the game. The team soon took part in a victory parade along Bay Street and had a reception at City Hall.

After he retired, Shack co-owned the Vaughan Valley Golf Club, established the Eddie Shack Donuts chain and became a spokesman for numerous companies, including Esso, Journey’s End Hotels, and The Pop Shoppe, a soft drink brand.

He had survived prostate cancer in 1997. The disease returned this year in his throat, and he received radiation treatments in the spring.

The NHL also issued a statement on social media on Sunday.

“The NHL mourning the passing of four-time Stanley Cup champion Eddie Shack. A fierce competitor on the ice, Shack was a perennial fan favourite whose personality earned him the moniker “The Entertainer.”