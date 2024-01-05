Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs John Tavares and William Nylander talk during the third period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Jan. 3, in Anaheim, Calif.Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Clearly, seven days is a long time in the NHL.

Just one week ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs were a listing vessel cut adrift from the class of the Atlantic Division, a rudderless rig with nary a goaltender to cling to after three consecutive losses.

But now, entering Saturday’s game in San Jose against the Sharks, the team is buoyant following back-to-back wins in Southern California. Up against a team sitting dead last in the league, the Leafs should have a solid chance to sweep a California trip for the second time in three seasons, and just the third time since 1995.

That run of success has allowed the Leafs to at least keep pace with the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, who are seven and five points in front of Toronto, respectively. It also keeps some breathing room ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, just two points back, though the Leafs have games in hand on all three squads.

The new year has certainly been a breath of fresh air for head coach Sheldon Keefe, who saw his team close out 2023 with losses against two of the league’s bottom feeders in the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets, before dropping a close decision to the Carolina Hurricanes last Saturday.

Despite a frustrating few weeks – leading up to and including the demotion of former starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov to the AHL for conditioning – Keefe said the problems are as much mental as they are practical.

“It is a mindset, for sure,” he told the media Friday. “You go through it. We lose that first game coming out of the [Christmas] break against Ottawa, so ... you’re not feeling great, but it gives you lots of coachable moments. Then Columbus – again lots of teachable moments and shake some things up a little bit coming out of that.

“So I just think it gets the team’s attention and guys start to prioritize things a little bit differently in their mind and I think we’re in a good place here right now.”

Going up against a former team for the second time in three games, Martin Jones will get the nod in net for the Maple Leafs for the fourth successive game. While Auston Matthews took some of the plaudits on this trip – his overtime winner against Anaheim on Wednesday made him the first player to reach 30 goals this season – Jones has provided the foundation.

The one-time all-star has a 6-3-0 record with a .930 save percentage this campaign, having been placed on waivers before the start of the season and playing five games with the Toronto Marlies. With 6-foot-7 Swedish goaltender Dennis Hildeby lurking in the wings, Jones has rediscovered his form at the right time, posting his second shutout of the season on Tuesday against the Kings, and stopping all 65 even-strength shots that he has faced in the past three games.

With the Leafs not playing again until they face the Sharks at home on Tuesday – making it a rare one-game-in-five-day stretch – Keefe reasoned that the scheduling allowed the team the opportunity to ride Jones’s hot hand once more.

“As much as we are eager to give Hildeby his chance…” Keefe said, “I just think Jones is in a good place right now and the schedule is in our favour as it relates to keeping him going.”

Jones isn’t the only former San Jose regular going back to the Shark Tank. Noah Gregor, who signed with the Leafs last summer after four years in the Sharks organization, could hardly be accused of being overexcited about his return. “It’s just another game,” he said Friday. “Guys get traded all the time in this league.”

And he was equally unperturbed about the changes that have led to Toronto’s recent turnaround, both in the results and better overall play in the past four games.

“I don’t know if much has changed,” he said. “I think maybe just a mindset of being harder, being … I don’t know? Sometimes that’s just the way things go. I don’t think we need to change anything drastically in the way we’re looking at the defensive zone. We’re just getting the job done.”