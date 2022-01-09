Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nick Ritchie scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz during the second period in Denver on Jan. 8.Geneva Heffernan/The Associated Press

For a brief period of time – 96 seconds to be precise – it looked as though Nick Ritchie’s goal might have stood up as the winner in the Maple Leafs’ Mile High matchup with the Avalanche on Saturday.

However, Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell couldn’t stop everything fired his way in Denver as many of his teammates took the night off defensively, and Colorado became the seventh NHL team this season to rally from a three-goal disadvantage to win.

Still, for a guy who went unclaimed on waivers the day before, finding the back of the net for just the second time in a Maple Leafs sweater can only be a step in the right direction.

“Well, I think it’s nice to score a goal at any point whether things are going good or not,” Ritchie said Sunday from Las Vegas, where the Leafs are preparing to play the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

“And obviously it is nice when they weren’t and all that stuff happened the day before. But yeah, [I’m] trying to get my game in order and be someone who can help this team in the second half of the season.”

Ritchie celebrates with the bench after his goal in the second period on Saturday.Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

In his first season in blue and white after signing a two-year, US$5-million contract last off-season, Ritchie has certainly had his share of chances to get his Leafs career off to a flying start. He began the season playing on the wing of reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews – who scored two in 33 seconds on Saturday night to lift his season total to 22 – but the former Boston Bruin had just two points through his first 19 games.

Things have been slightly better of late in the production department though, with Saturday’s goal his fifth point in his past eight games.

“I don’t think it’s been all bad,” the 26-year-old said. “I showed some signs of playing good hockey, but I think it was on me that I didn’t get off to a hot start, but it’s only been you know, 30 games.

“There’s lots of games left and lots of time to help this team and they’re a pretty good team here.”

However, 30 games was all it took for the Leafs to put former Hobey Baker Trophy winner Jimmy Vesey on waivers last year. After just five goals and two assists – right in line with Ritchie’s total of two goals and seven assists – the Vancouver Canucks claimed Vesey last spring and he is now with the New Jersey Devils, his fifth NHL team in six seasons.

The current absence of both Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall from the team’s active roster, with both placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, as well as injured winger Ondrej Kase, who has missed the past two games, have handed players such as Ritchie another chance to show they belong.

Leafs winger Ondrej Kase's injury allowed Ritchie back into the lineup.Claus Andersen/Getty Images

It was Kase’s injury that allowed Ritchie to draw back into the lineup for last Wednesday’s home win over Edmonton, though he made a questionable defensive play that allowed the Oilers back into the game and ultimately saw just 7:31 of ice time, second lowest among the team’s forwards.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe was unable to say whether Marner or Engvall would be back for Tuesday’s game in Las Vegas or Wednesday’s game in Arizona against the Coyotes. He said both were free of symptoms, but the team would have to see if they were ready to come back into the lineup.

In their absence, Keefe sung the praises of Ritchie, who he said has responded to the career low of being placed on waivers about as well as anyone could.

“I mean, if last night’s game is any indication [when] he scored a huge goal for us, I would say he’s handled it extremely well,” he said. “In fact, you know, when a player’s going through this you tend to just watch him from a distance, [see] how’s he interacting with the guys, what’s his mood like, is it changing?

“Nothing’s really changed in the sense of what he’s been like around the team and his teammates.”

That opinion was seconded by Leafs alternate captain Morgan Rielly, who said the teammates are trying to boost the player’s confidence.

“I think you just try to reinforce positivity,” the Leafs blueliner said. “You know, he’s a great teammate. He came into our group pretty seamlessly and he’s worked hard every day.”

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate Saturday's overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Despite the overtime loss on Saturday, which allowed Colorado to secure a franchise-record 11th successive home win, the Maple Leafs enter Tuesday’s game just four points off first place in the Eastern Conference, with multiple games in hand over four of the five teams above them.

Whether Ritchie gets a chance to add to his goal total, which places him 13th among Toronto forwards, the Orangeville, Ont., native says his approach to the game isn’t going to change.

“You just got to keep working hard and you know coaches and teammates can help with that,” he added. “And sometimes it just comes a point where it starts clicking and eventually you remember some of the good things you can do to play good hockey and I think that’s coming now.”