Maple Leafs notch a ho-hum win over the lacklustre Los Angeles Kings

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, seen here on Nov 5, 2019, celebrates a goal by William Nylander (not pictured) against the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been looking forward to this week. Two of their three games are against some the NHL’s lighter weights and all are at home. They see it as a chance to correct mistakes and to gain ground after a so-so first month of the season.

If that is the case, they were anything but successful on Tuesday night. They escaped an embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Kings with a 3-1 victory but none of the issues that have plagued them were solved.

They went home with another ho-hum win over an opponent that does not pass the smell test. Same thing, another day.

On the plus side, the Maple Leafs improved to 8-5-3. Their next game is Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights, the type of quality side that they have failed against so far. How they fare will prove to be interesting.

Toronto had to endure the longest shootout in franchise history to beat the less-than-ferocious Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday night. And now this. They allowed the Kings to dictate the terms on which the game was played and that made it way closer than it should have been. LA is now 5-10 and should be a stepping stone for a team with aspirations for a long postseason.

The Maple Leafs’ first-period foibles continued. They failed to score on a handful of good early chances, and then later John Tavares flipped a forehand over a wide open net during a power play from five feet away.

Toronto entered the night with only two goals during a man advantage over its last eight games and that streak of offensive ineptitude continued. Left wide open, John Tavares joined the list of players who have muffed an easy one lately. After going 0 for 3, they are now 2 for their last 26 with the man advantage.

A spotlight followed Tavares as he skated circles around the ice minutes before the puck drop. It was the captain’s first game since he suffered a broken finger against Washington on Oct. 16. He took the Maple Leafs’ first shot, missed point-blank and otherwise was fairly quiet.

Auston Matthews poked a puck that was pinballing around the crease past Jonathan Quick with 7:24 remaining to break a 1-1 tie. It was his 12th goal of the season. William Nylander backhanded one in just 30 seconds later, and that was it.

The Kings may not be good but they are big and play a tough, heavy game. Jeff Carter dropped Alexander Kerfoot with a hard, high shoulder and bodies flew all night. Between them the teams had 23 hits in the first 20 minutes.

Frederik Andersen picked up where he left off on Saturday, stopping all seven shots he faced before the first intermission in a goalie stalemate with Los Angeles netminder Quick. Four days earlier Andersen turned away 37 of 40 in regulation and overtime and 10 of 11 in a shootout in the 4-3 victory over Philadelphia. It was the longest shootout Toronto has been party to since the format was instituted for the 2005-06 season.

Alex Iafallo tapped in a puck from the left side of the net on a power play with 14:20 left in the second to put the Kings ahead 1-0. The Maple Leafs tied it nearly nine minutes later but needed help to do it. Kerfoot, whose penalty led to the Los Angeles goal, skated unabated from inside the opposition blueline and beat Quick with a quick flick of his wrist. The centre of the ice was as clear as a bowling lane because two Kings players crashed into one another like keystone cops.

The game was the first for Jake Muzzin against his former team. Muzzin played in Los Angeles for eight seasons before he was traded to Toronto early in 2019. He had dinner with some of his former teammates in Toronto on Sunday night. A good time was surely had then, but Tuesday was not a barrel of laughs for anyone.

Drew Doughty, the chippy and plain-talking (and talking and talking) defenceman for the Kings, was less of a pest than usual. Doughty, who is never shy about sharing an opinion about anything, was lightly booed for taking swipe at the Maple Leafs on Monday.

When asked if he believes it is inevitable that Toronto will find firm footing and make a strong playoff run, he expressed doubt.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Doughty said. “I know they have a really good roster, but I mean, a lot of teams have good rosters in this league and I don’t think they’re in first place in the East, are they? So that means right now there are some better teams than them just judging off the standings.”

It is hard to argue right now with his assessment.

“We are trying to figure out everything,” head coach Mike Babcock had said earlier in the day. "We’ve got to get some rhythm going. We’ve got a good week here. We are set up as good as we can. It is on us.”

There are still as many questions now as there were last week. It was a win, and nothing more. That will have to do for now.