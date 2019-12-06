 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Maple Leafs place Andreas Johnsson on long-term injury list

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Andreas Johnsson skates around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt during a game on Nov. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson has been placed on long-term injury reserve.

Johnsson had a CT scan on Thursday after suffering a leg injury in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Swedish forward will be out at least 10 games or 24 days, and the Leafs say he will be reassessed after the Christmas break. Johnsson has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 30 games with the Leafs this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs also announced they have recalled forwards Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and defenceman Martin Marincin from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies