Maple Leafs place Andreas Johnsson on long-term injury list

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Andreas Johnsson skates around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt during a game on Nov. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. John Locher/The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson has been placed on long-term injury reserve.

Johnsson had a CT scan on Thursday after suffering a leg injury in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Swedish forward will be out at least 10 games or 24 days, and the Leafs say he will be reassessed after the Christmas break. Johnsson has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 30 games with the Leafs this season.

The Leafs also announced they have recalled forwards Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and defenceman Martin Marincin from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.