Maple Leafs promote Brandon Pridham to assistant general manager

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas has taken the first steps toward building his front office team.
The team announced Wednesday that Brandon Pridham has been promoted to assistant general manager. The announcement comes a day after the team parted ways with assistant GM Mark Hunter and former Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello left his senior adviser position with the club for a front office job with the New York Islanders.
Pridham first joined the Leafs as assistant to the general manager in August 2014. The team said he will continue in his role to assist with salary cap analysis, contract negotiations and collective bargaining agreement interpretation for the team.
“Brandon’s promotion to assistant general manager is most deserving,” Dubas said in a release. “Working closely with him for the last four seasons has allowed me to see the value that he brings to our program across many domains.”
Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan promoted the 32-year-old Dubas from assistant GM to general manager on May 11.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.