Maple Leafs rally to beat Jets as Matthews hurt

Maple Leafs rally to beat Jets as Matthews hurt

The Globe and Mail
Jake Gardiner and Kasperi Kapanen scored goals late in regulation and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for three third-period goals to defeat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Saturday night.

Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs, who also defeated the Jets 4-2 in Winnipeg on Wednesday. Mitch Marner added two assists.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave the Jets a 2-0 lead. Winnipeg was playing back-to-back games after defeating the Detroit Red Wings Friday night.

Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews suffered a shoulder injury early in the second period and did not return.

Frederik Andersen made 22 saves in the Toronto goal.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots for the Jets.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24) skates with the puck against the Winnipeg Jets at Scotiabank Arena, Oct 27, 2018.

Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Jets scored on the power play at 9:38 of the first period when Connor flicked in a pass from Blake Wheeler for his sixth goal of the season. Dustin Byfuglien earned the other assist. Kadri was serving a boarding penalty.

Toronto’s John Tavares and Winnipeg’s Tyler Myers skirmished at the end of the first period and were assessed roughing penalties that started with the second period.

Andersen stopped a breakaway by Nikolaj Ehlers early in the second period to keep Toronto close.

Matthews later took a hard check from Jacob Trouba early in the second period, went to the bench with shoulder discomfort and then went to the dressing room.

Kadri lost the puck at the Winnipeg blue line and Scheifele had a breakaway, beating Andersen from the slot for his sixth goal of the season at 11:00 of the second period and the Jets led 2-0.

Kadri scored his second goal of the season on a wrist shot at 6:33 of the third period, assisted by Mitchell Marner and Ron Hainsey.

Gardiner fired his first goal of the season from the slot at 16:49 of the third period and Kapanen notched the winner at 17:15, his sixth goal of the season.

Toronto’s Gardiner and Tyler Ennis each played in their 500th games.

