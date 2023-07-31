The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Nick Abruzzese to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

The average annual value of the contract is US$775,000 at the NHL level.

Abruzzese had two assists in two games for the Maple Leafs in 2022-23.

The 24-year-old had 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) through 69 games with AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies, and added seven points (two goals, five assists) through seven playoff games.

Abruzzese was a fourth-round pick (124th overall) in 2019 by Toronto.

The five-foot-11, 183-pound centre has three points (one goal, two assists) in 11 career NHL games.