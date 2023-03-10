Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is making everyone else look slow during a season we haven't seen since Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux were dominating the NHL.Jeffrey T. Barnes

Here is something to digest when one considers the season Connor McDavid has put together. The Oilers’ star centre has as many points – 124 – as Auston Matthews and John Tavares of the Maple Leafs have combined.

Matthews is off his usual pace a bit, but both he and Tavares have certainly been productive. McDavid has been otherworldly.

Earlier this week, an oddsmaker made him a 1-to-100 favourite to win the NHL’s most-valuable-player award. That means if you bet $100 on him and he succeeds, you get $101 back.

He is the surest winner since Secretariat.

“He is on a pace for numbers that haven’t been seen since Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux,” Tavares said after practice on Friday. “It is remarkable. It is incredible what he can do. He just makes everybody look so slow.”

No. 97 is quicksilver and his Edmonton teammates visit Scotiabank Arena on Saturday in what could be the year’s most memorable Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.

The Oilers (36-22-8) have won four of their past five, including 3-2 in Boston on Thursday. It was the first time in 36 outings during the 2022-23 campaign that the Bruins lost after they held the lead through two periods.

In the only other meeting this season, Edmonton spanked Toronto 5-2 on March 1 at Rogers Place. That night McDavid scored twice – his fifth straight game with two goals – and added an assist.

He became only the fifth player in NHL history with five consecutive multigoal games and the first since Lemieux did it in 1988-89.

McDavid is on a pace for 154 points and has a chance to have the most points by a player other than Gretzky or Lemieux. Steve Yzerman had 155 with Detroit in 1988-89.

”What he is doing is insane,” Mitch Marner said on Friday. The Maple Leafs’ playmaker is having the best season of his career and leads the club with 79 points. That’s 45 fewer than the Oilers’ captain.

“He is in a class of his own,” Matthews said.

With 16 regular-season games remaining, McDavid will likely match and probably surpass the 60 goals that Matthews reached last season. He is only a half-dozen shy of the mark.

Edmonton is seen as a two-trick pony with McDavid and sidekick Leon Draisaitl, who is currently tied for fifth with 41 goals and second with 97 points.

But Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is having a career year with 30 goals and 78 points and so is the former Maple Leaf Zach Hyman, who has 29 and 72.

“He is a foxhole-and-trenches-type player,” Jay Woodcroft, the Oilers’ head coach, said of Hyman. “He is integral to everything we have going on here.”

Edmonton seems to have found a solid goalie in rookie Stuart Skinner, who is 19-13-4 and at .913 has a similar save percentage to Toronto’s Ilya Samsonov (. 915).

It also added crunch to its defensive corps when it obtained Mattias Ekholm at the trade deadline.

Thursday’s game was only the seventh in 66 where McDavid didn’t register a point, but the Oilers managed to beat Boston anyway.

“I thought they outworked us, they outplayed us and outcoached us,” Jim Montgomery, the Bruins head coach, said.

The Maple Leafs are 39-17-8 and a distant second to Boston in the Atlantic Division. They have clearly had a great year.

Edmonton, meanwhile, has won just three fewer games and is fairly well locked into one of the two wild-card positions in the Western Conference, but is just four points out of first place.

It sets up Saturday’s game as quite the struggle.

“It is a massive test for us,” Tavares said. “It should be a pretty good one.”

So here are a few more numbers to chew on ahead of the contest.

McDavid has two or more points in 36 games, three or more in 18 games, four or more in eight and five in one. He had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in an 11-game streak that ended against the Bruins. It was his fourth point streak of 10 or more games this season.

Everything seems bigger and better in Toronto but it is not the case. Hockey fans on the East Coast don’t see McDavid all that often because a majority of Edmonton’s games start so late.

He has also set the bar so high that his magnificence is sometimes taken for granted.

With that said, sit back and enjoy Saturday night.