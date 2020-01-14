 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Maple Leafs recall defenceman Timothy Liljegren from AHL

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens forward Nate Thompson tries to skate past Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren during a game at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Sept. 23, 2019.

Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made another blueline move, recalling Timothy Liljegren from the American Hockey League Marlies

On Monday, the team summoned Swedish teenager Rasmus Sandin from their top farm team and placed Morgan Rielly on injured reserve, saying he will be out a minimum of eight weeks with a fractured foot.

Rielly was hurt blocking a shot in Sunday’s 8-4 road loss against the Florida Panthers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs have been without Jake Muzzin – another top-4 defenceman – since he broke his foot Dec. 27. The team said at the time the 30-year-old was listed as week-to-week, but he was placed on IR before Sunday’s loss.

The 20-year-old Liljegren has one goal and six assists in 26 games with the Marlies this season.

Toronto picked the Swede in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2015 NHL draft.

Liljegren is likely insurance for a defensive corps that now consists of Travis Dermott, Justin Holl, Martin Marincin, Tyson Barrie, Cody Ceci and Sandin.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies