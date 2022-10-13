Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews battles for the puck in the first period at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 13.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Rock made a surprise appearance and the Maple Leafs rolled 3-2 in their home opener against the Capitals on Thursday.

Dwayne Johnson, in Toronto to help promote next week’s opening of his superhero film Black Adam, created the evening’s biggest buzz when he was introduced to the crowd and led it in a series of “Let’s Go Leafs” chants during the first period.

The refrain is supposed to be “Go Leafs, Go” but the audience was in a forgiving mood.

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, the season is here, and there is nowhere to hide

Auston Matthews, who led the NHL in scoring with 60 goals last season, had the game-winner with 13:05 remaining in the third period. Matthews tipped in a shot by Mark Giordano and it fluttered over the head of Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren.

The latter, who spent most of last season with the Blues’ farm team in the AHL, stymied Toronto much of the time.

The victory came one night after a disconcerting 4-3 loss to the Canadiens in Montreal. Next up is Ottawa and Arizona, both at Scotiabank Arena, on Saturday and Monday.

Ilya Samsonov overcame a slow start in his debut for the Maple Leafs. After allowing soft goals by Nic Dowd and Marcus Johansson in the first period he finished with 26 saves and earned the victory.

Samsonov, 25, was signed over the summer after spending parts of three seasons with Washington. At various times he was a backup to Braden Holtby and started in front of Henrik Lundqvist and had a 52-22-8 record overall. The club failed to re-sign him, however, and he opted for a one-year-deal in Toronto at US$1.8-million in hope of a much bigger future pay day.

It was just circumstance that found him facing his forming team in his Maple Leafs debut. Matt Murray, another newcomer to royal blue and white, had an uneven showing in the defeat at the Bell Centre. Murray is 6 feet 5 and three of the goals he allowed beat him high.

Toronto put in a much better performance than a day earlier.

Instructed to do otherwise, the Maple Leafs got into a track meet against the Canadiens and ended up with tread marks all over their jerseys. Toronto allowed too many rushes by Montreal’s fleet forwards and fell.

One game into the season and a chaffed Sheldon Keefe was already throwing verbal punches.

”It was early season sloppiness and I didn’t expect that,” the Maple Leafs coach said afterward. If he was a pinata, it wouldn’t have taken more than one whack with a stick for him to explode. “With everything our team has been through together that is unacceptable.

“You learn pretty quickly that when you are not prepared to play the necessary way to win, you lose.”

Less than 24 hours later Toronto’s players sought redemption at Scotiabank Arena. Nothing like getting back on the mechanical bull that bucked you to show it was an anomaly.

“We have a sour taste in our mouth after how we performed last night,” Keefe, still steamed, said at a morning availability.

Had he addressed the team about its ragged execution against the Habs?

“There was lots said,” Keefe responded.

It is only Day 2, but somewhere out there Barry Trotz is lurking.

It was just circumstance that found Samsonov him facing his forming team in his Maple Leafs debut.

“That adds a little bit to it but it is his first game and I am sure he wants to put on a good performance,” Keefe said. “He is excited to play and we have to do our part in front of him.”

Also playing on consecutive nights, the Capitals lost their opener to Boston on Wednesday and are now 0-2.

Alex Ovechkin entered the game with 780 goals in his career. He has scored 50 or more nine times and has 41 and 33 assists in 54 games against Toronto. He took booming shots but was shut out on Thursday.

Toronto lost its opener 4-3 on Wednesday on a goal with 19 seconds left by Josh Anderson. It went 0 for 4 on the power play and Murray allowed four goals on 23 shots.

A few footnotes: