Like so many other NHLers who grow up in the Greater Toronto Area, Winnipeg Jets rookie Cole Perfetti was excited to play his first game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The Whitby native said he had “lost count” of the number of ticket requests he had received for his first NHL game at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ home rink, just 50-odd kilometres west of his hometown.

Unfortunately for Perfetti and his extended family, there was little to cheer from the visiting team on Thursday, as the Maple Leafs rolled to a 4-1 win over the Jets, who had started the day on top of the Western Conference.

There was much to excite those in blue and white, though. While the dynamic duo of Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting carried much of the offensive load, with the latter setting up the former for the first two goals of the game, the star turn was left to goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who stopped 37 of 38 shots for his 14th win of the season.

Mitch Marner also extended his franchise-record home scoring streak to 20 consecutive games with a short-handed goal just over the midway point of the game as the Leafs won their second in a row to keep the hard-charging Tampa Bay Lightning at bay in the Atlantic Division.

Much was made of the rivalry between the two Canadian franchises entering the game – particularly for two teams in opposite conferences who play each just twice a season – with the Maple Leafs having thumped the Jets 4-1 in Winnipeg when the teams met back on Oct. 22.

While both teams are flying high in their respective conference – and realistically the only two Canadian teams that appear locks to make the playoffs – the Leafs actually had a two-point edge on the Jets in the standing entering Thursday’s game. Their 27-11-7 record was only good enough for fourth in the East though, far back of the league-leading Boston Bruins.

While both teams competed in the opening period – each team hitting the goalposts once – the play was very much carried by the visiting Jets, with Winnipeg outshooting the home side 16-6. Samsonov, who was called upon to replace a faltering Matt Murray during Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Florida Panthers, continued his recent stellar play of late, turning away a number of dangerous chances.

The shot-shy Leafs had a dampening effect on the crowd, and it was left to the boys of summer, in the shape of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and three of his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, to turn up the excitement when they appeared on the jumbotron.

Whatever Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said to his players during the first intermission had the desired effect. The Leafs attacked the second period right from the off.

From the opening faceoff, Morgan Rielly passed the puck up the boards, Bunting chipped it on and Matthews skated around Mark Scheifele and broke in on Connor Hellebucyk.

With just eight seconds having ticked off the clock, Matthews ripped the puck through the legs of Hellebuyck for his 23rd of the season. It was the Leafs’ seventh shot of the game.

The Bunting-Matthews double act doubled the advantage exactly 3:39 later.

William Nylander chipped the puck along the boards to Bunting, who backhanded it into the slot and right onto the stick blade of No. 34. The league’s reigning most valuable player made no mistake, roofing the puck for his 24th and a two-goal lead.

The dynamic duo almost completed the natural hat trick seconds later, but this time, following a reverse pass out in front from Bunting, Matthews could only shoot wide.

However, the Leafs wouldn’t have to wait long for another reason to cheer.

With Rasmus Sandin in the box for tripping, a shorthanded Toronto squad boosted the home team’s edge. With Marner leading the charge on a 2-on-1 alongside David Kampf, the Leafs’ leading scorer looked off the pass, instead burying a wrist shot beyond the glove hand of Hellebuyck for his 17th goal.

The Winnipeg Jets broke Samsonov’s shutout bid with four minutes gone in the third period. With the Jets on a 5-on-3 power play courtesy of a too-many-men-on-the-ice call and a tripping penalty on Mark Giordano, Scheifele and Josh Morrissey worked an opening for Kyle Connor, and Samsonov was unable to get across in time to deny the Jets winger’s 23rd goal.

With Hellebuyck pulled late in the third, Giordano shot the puck almost the entire length of the ice for his second of the season.