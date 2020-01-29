 Skip to main content

Hockey

Maple Leafs set franchise road-scoring record as they top Stars 5-3

Dallas
The Associated Press
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews celebrates scoring a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop during the first period at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Jan. 29, 2020.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mitchell Marner set up the first two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept up their high-scoring ways on the road to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Marner’s fancy passes to Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman started Toronto on the way to its seventh win in the past eight road games. The Maple Leafs never trailed and set a franchise record with four or more goals in eight straight games away from home.

Tyson Barrie and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Andreas Johnsson added an empty-net goal with three seconds left, and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves.

The Maple Leafs moved closer to playoff position. They pulled even in points (61) with third-place Florida in the Atlantic Division and Carolina in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference but have played more games than either team.

Alexander Radulov scored two goals and Denis Gurianov had one for the Stars. Ben Bishop stopped 29 shots.

Dallas has lost four of six.

Matthews, Barrie and Johnsson each had a goal and an assist for Toronto.

The Maple Leafs dominated time of possession in the first period, and Matthews finally scored at 12:18. The Stars failed to clear the puck, and Marner sent a pass from the right half-wall to Matthews at the left of the net. He put a wrist shot underneath the crossbar.

Dallas did not have a shot on goal in an 11-minute stretch that ended with a deflection by Andrej Sekera at 14:44. The Stars then rallied to tie the game at 17:21 when Gurianov split two defenders to skate into the slot and lift a wrist shot over Andersen.

Toronto took a 2-1 lead at 4:40 of the second period. Marner again set up a goal with a pass, from above the right faceoff circle to Hyman in the slot. He beat Dallas’ Joe Pavelski and slid the puck into the lower left corner of the net.

Barrie’s goal at 11:58 of the second followed a giveaway by Dallas defenceman Jamie Oleksiak, and Johnsson’s shot off the left post that went out to Barrie high in the right circle. His slap shot went through a screen and past Bishop.

Radulov pulled Dallas within one with 58 seconds left in the second and again on a deflection with 13:34 remaining in the game.

Nylander scored at 3:28 of the third period.

NOTES: LW Roope Hintz, tied with Radulov for the Dallas lead with 15 goals, was out because of an upper-body injury. Stars D Stephen Johns, back for two games after a 22-month absence, also didn’t play. The Stars recognized Toronto C Jason Spezza with a big-board highlight video and PA announcement in his first game back after five seasons in Dallas. The 36th goal for Matthews pulled him within one of the NHL leader, Boston’s David Pastrnak. Dallas has failed to score in 12 power plays over the past four games.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Stars: Begin a three-game trip to the metropolitan New York area on Saturday at New Jersey.

