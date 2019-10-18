 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Maple Leafs set to begin life without John Tavares against Boston Bruins

Toronto
The Canadian Press
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage.
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares, right, celebrates his goal with right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24), of Finland, during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington.

The Associated Press

Alexander Kerfoot was the man in the middle at Maple Leafs’ practice on Friday.

The centre took up the spot normally occupied by Toronto captain John Tavares, who is out at least two weeks with a broken finger, on a line with Mitch Marner and Ilya Mikheyev.

Kerfoot had a brief chat with head coach Mike Babcock before the on-ice session began at the team’s practice facility.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto’s top line of Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Andreas Johnsson remained the same, while veteran centre Jason Spezza – a healthy scratch for three of the team’s eight games – was between Kasperi Kapanen and Trevor Moore.

The fourth line of Nick Shore, Frederik Gauthier and Dmytro Timashov was unchanged.

Tavares suffered the injury late in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Capitals in Washington after getting struck in the right hand by a shot off the stick of Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly.

Toronto hosts the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter