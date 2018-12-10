Maple Leafs sign defenceman Calle Rosen to one-way, two-year extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Calle Rosen to a two-year, one-way contract extension worth an annual average value of US$750,000.
The 24-year-old Swede has 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 24 games with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.
Rosen played in four regular-season games with the Maple Leafs last season, registering an assist.
He had four goals and 18 assists in 62 regular-season games with the Marlies in 2017-18, then added five goals and six assists in 16 playoff games as Toronto captured the 2018 Calder Cup.
Rosen was originally signed to a two-year, entry-level contract by the Maple Leafs on May 16, 2017.
