Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin during a game against the Buffalo Sabres, in Toronto, on Sept. 20, 2019.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Rasmus Sandin has signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the club announced on Thursday.

The deal will pay the 22-year-old Swedish defenceman, who was a restricted free agent and missed the start of training camp, an average of US$1.4-million per season.

Sandin returns to the fold at a time when the Leafs have been bitten by the blue-line injury bug.

Timothy Liljegren recently had surgery for a hernia, while Jake Muzzin has been dealing with a back issue.

Toronto then lost Jamie Benn (groin) and Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder) in Wednesday’s 3-0 pre-season victory over the Montreal Canadiens, pressing forwards Calle Jarnkrok and Alexander Kerfoot into defensive roles for two periods.

Leafs captain John Tavares (oblique strain) and winger Pierre Engvall (foot/ankle) are also on the shelf.

The 29th overall selection at the 2018 NHL draft, Sandin had 16 points in 51 games with the Leafs in 2021-22.

A bronze medallist at the 2020 world junior hockey championship, Sandin has six goals and 22 assists through 88 regular-season games with the Leafs.

He’s added a goal in five career playoff appearances.