Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews during a game against the New York Rangers, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, on Jan. 25.Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the team announced Friday.

The 25-year-old centre has 25 goals and 53 points in 47 contests this season.

Matthews missed two games earlier this month with an undisclosed injury and an illness.

Last season’s Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP was on the ice for Mitch Marner’s overtime goal against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

The team said in a tweet the injury was suffered during that game.

Toronto captain John Tavares skated between Marner and Michael Bunting at Friday’s morning skate, while Pontus Holmberg centred William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok.

The injury will prevent Matthews from taking part in next week’s NHL All-Star Game in Florida. The NHL announced Friday that Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov will replace Matthews on the Atlantic Division roster.