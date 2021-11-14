A Buffalo Sabres fan shows two thumbs-down as Toronto Maple Leafs players celebrate a goal by right wing Ondrej Kase during their NHL clash on Nov. 13, in Buffalo.Joshua Bessex/The Associated Press

There are a few places that have proved to be particularly difficult on the Maple Leafs. Bad things often happen in Montreal. Boston is always a toughie. Detroit, too. St. Louis gives them the blues.

No matter how good Toronto is – and no matter how bad the Buffalo Sabres may be – it usually turns into an unhappy visit.

Heading into Saturday’s game at KeyBank Center, the Maple Leafs had only won on 32 of 110 tries in the chicken-wing capital of the world. And no, that is not a typo.

A funny thing happened this time around, though. Playing its second game in as many nights and with a goaltender making his NHL debut, Toronto escaped from New York with a 5-4 victory.

It will likely be forgotten over the course of an 82-game-long regular season, but here is what it did: It brought a successful conclusion to a week that began badly with a 5-1 loss at home to the Los Angeles Kings but ended with three wins in four days. The Maple Leafs are 10-5-1 over all, 6-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division, and only two points behind the first-place Florida Panthers.

It is easy to pick nits, but it would have been unrealistic to expect them to be any better.

Morgan Rielly netted the winner in Saturday’s seesaw affair with 12 seconds left. It was his first goal of the season, and also made a winner out of Joseph Woll.

The 23-year-old lost 11 games more than he won in his final NCAA campaign at Boston College and had a sub-.500 record over the past two years with the AHL Marlies.

But he played just well enough to beat the Sabres, recording 23 saves on 27 shots.

“I tried my best to stay in the moment and just enjoy being out there,” Woll said. “I tried to live in the chaos and be as calm as I could.

“It is something you dream about as a kid.”

Toronto blew a two-goal lead before Rielly came through in the waning seconds.

“It’s a little bit of good luck but I will take it,” Rielly said of his first goal. “I feel like early on this season there were plenty of opportunities where I hit posts and stuff.

“It is good to get it off your mind.”

It wasn’t just one victory that matters, but three in a row is important, as is how it was done.

They beat the Flyers on Wednesday without their hottest scorer in John Tavares. Jack Campbell had a shutout, Toronto’s first in Philadelphia since Ed Belfour accomplished the feat 19 years earlier.

They defeated Calgary on Friday at Scotiabank Arena with an overtime goal by Auston Matthews. The Flames are never an easy mark.

On Saturday they got goals from David Kampf, Ondrej Kase, Michael Bunting and Tavares before Rielly’s heroics. It was Kampf’s first goal in eight games and Bunting’s first in seven games during November.

“It was more a relief than anything else,” Bunting said. “I have had my chances and they just weren’t going in for me. All it takes is one for the floodgate to open.

“Hopefully I can move on from that slump.”

Tavares leads Toronto with eight goals and is close to the pace that helped him score 47 for the Maple Leafs in 2018-19.

William Nylander has four game-winners already, Mitch Marner has 14 points in 16 games, Campbell is 8-3-1 with a .939 save percentage and Alex Kerfoot has seven points in the past eight outings.

The season will be full of ups and downs, good streaks and bad, moments where it looks like everything is coming apart and some where the Leafs look like a team that could win a round in the playoffs.

That is a major improvement from what we have seen for a long while. Toronto has won eight of its past nine and has beaten Vegas, Tampa Bay, Boston, Philadelphia and Calgary over that stretch.

It is important to bank as many points as possible because hard times will almost certainly occur. It could even be this week, when Nashville (Tuesday), the New York Rangers (Thursday) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (Saturday) come to town.

For now, though, there is little to complain about. Not even Buffalo.