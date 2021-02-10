Maple Leafs stay hot with win over Habs

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia plays the puck and Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares defends during the first period at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 10, 2021. Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Wayne Simmonds had his first fight. Auston Matthews didn’t score a goal. Neither did Tyler Toffoli. Opening night seems like such a long time ago. The Maple Leafs rallied from two goals down and beat the Canadiens in overtime in the first encounter of the season on Jan. 13.

The forever rivals met again in Montreal on Wednesday night. At any other time, the Bell Centre would have been pulsating. Not so during these days of COVID-19. You could hear pucks boomerang around the boards, sticks chop at the ice.

They came in as two of the top teams among the 31 in the NHL, and first and second in the all-Canadian North Division. Toronto’s 10-2-1 start was its fourth-best in history. The Canadiens have been flying on offence and stingy on defence. They are creating a buzz around the league, if not in any of the rinks.

Toronto won again, 4-2, to improve to 11-2-1. The Maple Leafs fell behind but tied it in the second and put the game away with two quick goals to start the third. Justin Holl had the go-ahead goal on a blistering one timer that beat Carey Price. Ilya Mikheyev poked another one past the Canadiens netminder 32 seconds later. It was also his first of the season, and officially the game-winner.

The loss dropped the Canadiens to 8-3-2 but they have plenty of time to catch up. The teams play each other three times in a period of 11 games, the next on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. By the time that 11-day stretch is over, the teams will have met 751 times, the most in league history.

Josh Anderson, who scored twice on opening night, put Montreal ahead on its first shot of the game. He converted a turnover that he caused himself by whipping a shot through Frederik Andersen’s wickets. Anderson, obtained in a trade with Columbus for Max Domi in the offseason, has nine goals already. Max Who has two so far for the Blue Jackets.

Tomas Tatar scored the Canadiens’ other, with 3:20 remaining to cut the margin to 3-2. Zach Hyman had an empty-net goal for Toronto on a backhander with 61 seconds left.

Before the puck drop, a tribute was paid to Ralph Backstrom, a six-time Stanley Cup winner with Montreal who died Sunday at 83.

It was Toronto’s second game without Simmonds. The pepperpot is out for six weeks with a broken wrist. Travis Dermott returned on defence after missing two games with a leg injury. As this was the theme for the evening, Dermott pulled Toronto even with a sharp wrist shot that was also his first goal. It baffled Price so much that he reviewed it on a tablet during a break.

Mikheyev got a shot off for Toronto 1 minute 10 seconds into the game. It was nearly 13 minutes later before it got a second. The Maple Leafs failed to score on back-to-back power plays late in the first, Montreal failed to register a shot on one earlier. The Canadiens held an advantage in shots, 9-6, after 20 minutes.

The pace increased in the second period. But neither team was able to score. A scuffle broke out late when Corey Perry took a whack at a puck in Andersen’s glove during a goal-mouth scrum. There is nothing terribly unusual about that.

Dermott scored the equalizer on a sharp wrist shot from 35 feet out on Price. It was Dermott’s first goal and first point in 10 games.

After 40 minutes, Toronto had been outshot 20-12. Then the Maple Leafs lowered the boom.

Andersen made 33 saves to improve his career record against the Canadiens to 9-3-2. Price stopped 20 of 23.

The biggest news is that Matthews failed to score. He leads the NHL with 11 goals and had scored at least one in eight successive games. Mitch Marner also had an eight-game points streak come to a close.

Jake Muzzin had three assists for the Maple Leafs on a big night for their defencemen. The goals by Dermott and Holl were only their fourth and fifth from the blueline this season.

Toronto has now won four in a row and hasn’t lost in regulation time since Jan. 20. Montreal has points in all but three of its outings in 2021.

The Leafs sit first overall, while the Canadiens are five points back with a game in hand. Their long-standing rivalry is heating up again.

“As a kid you loved watching these games,” Anderson, the Montreal winger, said before the game. He grew up just west of Toronto in Burlington, Ont. “To be experiencing it now, it’s very exciting. I know a lot of people will be watching.”