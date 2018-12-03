Maple Leafs trade Josh Leivo to Canucks for Michael Carcone

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Josh Leivo to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in exchange for forward Michael Carcone.
Leivo had six points (four goals, two assists) in 27 games for the Maple Leafs this season. Carcone has 17 points (6-11) in 20 games with AHL Utica this season.
In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Travis Dermott from their AHL affiliate.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.