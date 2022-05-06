Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell stops a shot from Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. The Leafs won 5-2 on May 6, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Maple Leafs rolled into Tampa and stole the thunder from the Stanley Cup champion Lightning on Friday with a 5-2 victory amid the cacophony and craziness of the NHL’s loudest rink.

Morgan Rielly and Colin Blackwell scored in the first period to stake the visitors to a 2-0 lead and temporarily mute the 276th consecutive sellout crowd at 19,092-seat Amalie Arena. Toronto now holds a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 in the maskless state on Sunday night.

The teams have traded wins through three postseason games – just as they had the four times they met during the regular season.

After being spurred on by the boisterous crowd at Scotiabank Arena, the Maple Leafs had to tackle one of the NHL’s most difficult environments for opposing teams.

They dyed beards blue, danced to pulsating music, joined in a full-throated edition of The Star-Spangled Banner and went nuts when retired winger Ruslan Fedotenko ignited the Tesla coils that generate lightning in the arena ceiling. Look down your nose at hockey beneath the palm trees but the sellout streak is the longest in the league.

Toronto won Game 1 at home in a dominating performance; Tampa Bay then turned the tables with a similar triumph on Wednesday. The final score was 5-3 but only made to look respectable by two Maple Leafs goals late in the third period.

This one was far more suspenseful than the previous two, despite the three-goal margin.

Tampa Bay got to within 3-2 with 14:17 remaining but was not able to get the equalizer. Ilya Mikheyev had two empty-netters in the last two minutes.

Toronto goalie Jack Campbell may have saved the victory when he nabbed a blistering slap shot by Stamkos with the score 3-2 during a Tampa Bay power play with 6:42 left in the game.

Now if Toronto can muster another winning effort in two days, it would have an opportunity to close out the series at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Tampa Bay has won the past two Stanley Cups and hopes to be the first team to win three in a row since 1983 when the Islanders’ won the third during a run of four.

Rielly flicked in a wrist shot from 28 feet away with two seconds remaining in a power play to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead with 14 minutes 30 seconds to go in the first. Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews collected assists on the score that was preceded by a delay-of-game penalty on Patrick Maroon.

Blackwell scored his first goal of the postseason on a 22-foot wrist shot from the left side of Andrei Vasilevskiy to put Toronto up 2-0 a little more than 10 minutes before the intermission. Pierre Engvall and Ilya Lyubushkin had assists, the latter only seconds after he had emerged from the penalty box.

Toronto went to its dressing room after 20 minutes with a 16-10 lead in shots.

David Kampf then ripped a long wrist shot past Vasilevskiy with 14:08 remaining in the second to increase the lead to 3-0. The unassisted goal was Kampf’s second of the series.

With 8:57 still to go in the second, Ross Colton gave Tampa Bay some life with a lengthy slap shot that reduced its disadvantage to 3-1. The score came on a power play with Justin Holl in the penalty box for holding.

Palat then scored relatively early in the third and the building erupted again.

Jason Spezza, who has played in more playoffs games (93), scored more goals (28) and has more points (75) than any other Toronto player, returned to the lineup as a right wing on the fourth line between Blackwell and Engvall.

The 38-year-old sat out the first two games in the series in favour of Wayne Simmonds. The latter was called for penalties that led to a pair of goals in Wednesday’s loss in Game 2, which prompted head coach Sheldon Keefe to make the change.

“There are adjustments that are made every game,” Spezza said following the morning skate. “I think I have a lot of experience at this time of year. You just play hockey. You try to wear them down. You try to win your shifts.”

Toronto was flagged for 19 penalties in the series’ first two games and had another five in Game 3. It allowed three power-play goals in Game 2, this time it was fortunate to get away with one.

“We are disappointed with the amount of times we had to play short-handed the other night,” Toronto captain John Tavares said. “There were a couple of little areas where maybe we weren’t as sharp as the first game.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said he expected a battle on Friday night and that’s what the Lightning faced.

“I expect one heck of an urgent Toronto team after what happened in Game 2, very much the same was we felt after Game 1,” Cooper said.

Campbell turned in a superb performance in the Maple Leafs’ net, turning back 32 shots.

The Lightning will need to counterpunch on Sunday or else it will be in a hole that few teams can dig out of. It would be improbable but not impossible – just last year Toronto blew a 3-1 series lead in the first round to the Montreal Canadiens.