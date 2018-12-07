Maple Leafs' William Nylander and Kasperi Kapanen involved in a minor car accident

Toronto Maple Leafs players William Nylander and Kasperi Kapanen were involved in a minor car accident Friday afternoon.
A team official confirmed in an e-mail to The Canadian Press that the collision occurred near the Leafs’ practice facility in the city’s west end.
It’s unclear which player was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.
The 22-year-old wingers were both on the ice for the team’s 12 p.m. practice at MasterCard Centre. Toronto was scheduled to fly to Boston later in the day ahead of Saturday’s game against the Bruins.
Nylander returned to the Leafs following a prolonged contract impasse that ended last weekend with the restricted free agent signing a six-year, US$45-million deal.
The Swede had just taken part in his first full practice of the season with Toronto after making his debut in the Leafs’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.
Kapanen already has a career-high 11 goals and 10 assists in 29 games this season. Nylander was held off the scoresheet against Detroit, but is coming off consecutive 61-point campaigns.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.