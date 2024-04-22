Maple Leafs winger William Nylander not ruled out for Game 2 against Bruins

William Nylander hasn’t been ruled out for Game 2 of the Maple Leafs’ first-round playoff series.

Toronto’s star winger sat out his team’s 5-1 loss in Saturday’s opener with an undisclosed injury.

Nylander didn’t take part in line rushes during today’s morning skate at TD Garden, but head coach Sheldon Keefe said following the session his status will be determined ahead of puck drop.

The 27-year-old Swede played all 82 games for Toronto in the regular season, putting up 40 goals and a career-high 98 points.

Nylander has missed time due to illness in the past, but hadn’t sat out due to injury since the 2016-17 season before this series.

Toronto rookie winger Nick Robertson slotted into the lineup as Nylander’s replacement in Game 1. The 22-year-old had 14 goals and 27 points in 56 contests in 2023-24.

The best-of-seven matchup shifts to Toronto for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Saturday.