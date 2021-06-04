Marchand scores in overtime as Bruins beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Marchand scores in overtime as Bruins beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3

Vin A. Cherwoo
UNIONDALE, N.Y.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins scores the game-winning goal at 3:36 of overtime against Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Nassau Coliseum on June 3, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. The Bruins defeated the Islanders 2-1 in overtime.

BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images

Brad Marchand scored 3:36 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1 Thursday night in Game 3 to take the lead in the second-round playoff series.

In the extra period, Charlie McAvoy brought the puck up ice along the left side and passed to Marchand, who skated along the boards and fired a sharp-angle shot into the top right corner past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots – including five in overtime, as the Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Story continues below advertisement

Mathew Barzal scored the tying goal late in the third period for New York, and Varlamov – making his second straight start after Ilya Sorokin went in four straight games – finished with 39 saves.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Boston got its first power play 1:38 into the third period and mustered five shots on goal during the advantage, but couldn’t beat Varlamov.

Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo was helped off the ice after a hard hit by Cal Clutterbuck near the end boards to Rask’s right a little more than six minutes into the third. It left Boston with five defencemen.

Varlamov had another stellar save on David Pastrnak at 7:11 to keep it a one-goal game. Then, with Josh Bailey off for tripping to put Boston on its second power play of the period with nine minutes left, Varlamov made several more nice stops to keep it a one-goal game.

Barzal tied the score with a great individual effort. He went behind the Bruins’ net to get the puck, came back to Rask’s right and tried to stuff a wraparound. The goalie stopped the attempt, but Barzal kept jabbing at the puck and knocked it in on the second try for his first goal this post-season.

Varlamov stopped Marchand on a try 7 1/2 minutes into the second on Boston’s first shot on goal of the period, drawing chants of “Var-ly! Var-ly!” from the home crowd.

Story continues below advertisement

After several big hits on both sides, Pastrnak was whistled for slashing on Ryan Pulock, putting the Islanders on their second power play of the game. Rask made a spectacular blocker save on Brock Nelson nine minutes in, and then denied Anthony Beauvillier in front less than a minute later.

Varlamov made a stellar stop on David Krejci’s shot from the left circle with less than six minutes remaining in the middle period, drawing more chants of “Var-ly!” from the crowd.

Smith, back in the lineup after missing Game 2, gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead 5:52 into the game as he got a pass from Taylor Hall and beat Varlamov high on the glove side from between the circles. it was his second goal of the post-season and came on Boston’s second shot on goal.

Beauillier had a chance on a breakaway less than two minutes later, but his forehand shot was denied by Rask. The Islanders went on a power play when Marchand was called for high-sticking with just under nine minutes remaining in the opening period, but they couldn’t muster a shot on goal.

The Bruins’ Mike Reilly nearly doubled the lead with 6:20 left, but his shot went off a goalpost.

CASSIDY WINS

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy got his 33rd playoff win, breaking a tie with Art Ross to move into sole possession of second place on the franchise list. Claude Julien is first with 57 post-season victories.

Story continues below advertisement

EARLY GOALS

For the fourth time in his four starts this post-season, Varlamov gave up a goal in the first three shots he faced to start a game. He allowed a goal to Bryan Rust 3:22 into Game 2 of the first round against Pittsburgh, and to Kris Letang at 2:01 of Game 3. On Monday night, Boston’s Charlie Coyle scored 2:38 into Game 2 of this series.

LINEUP CHANGE

Smith returned to the Bruins’ lineup after missing the last game due to a lower-body injury sustained in the second period of Game 1. Karson Kuhlman, who played in Smith’s absence in Game 2, sat out.

MORE FANS

The capacity at Nassau Coliseum was expanded to 12,000 – the largest since the start of the pandemic. It had been 1,700 during the season after fans were permitted to attend, and was increased to 6,800 for Games 3 and 4 of the first round against Pittsburgh. It was then expanded to 9,000 for the series-clinching Game 6 against the Penguins. Games 1 and 2 of this series in Boston had sellouts of 17,400.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies