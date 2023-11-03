Open this photo in gallery: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights won 5-2 on Nov. 2, 2023.Stephen R. Sylvanie/Reuters

Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals for his sixth career hat trick, Logan Thompson made 28 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night.

William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev also scored as the Golden Knights improved to 10-0-1 and became the 13th team in NHL history to record a season-opening point streak of at least 11 games.

Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo scored for the Jets while Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

Karlsson put Vegas on the board first when he raced down the left side and one-timed a nifty backhand pass from Pavel Dorofeyev past Hellebuyck midway through the first. Karlsson extended his point streak to eight games with his fourth goal during the stretch giving him 10 points in that span.

The teams exchanged goals in the second period, with Winnipeg tying the score when Connor skated from the blue line, through the left circle, across the slot and lasered a backhand into the net at 6:17.

It took less than a minute for Vegas to answer on a power play, as Thompson fired a stretch pass to Vegas’ blue line, where Mark Stone sent the puck ahead for Marchessault, who finished his breakaway at the 7-minute mark.

Shortly thereafter, on another power play, Barbashev pushed Vegas’ lead to 3-1 at 8:38 when he needed little effort in sending the puck past an out-of-position Hellebuyck.

Iafallo closed the gap to one goal at 1:51 of the third period when he was in the right spot at the right time for a second deflection off Cole Perfetti’s initial redirect for a power-play goal.

Marchessault picked up his second goal of the night less than 4 minutes later to extend Vegas’ lead back to two goals.

Marchessault’s empty-net goal with 2:52 to go secured his fifth hat trick with Vegas — first since last May 14 that gave him two in the playoffs.

Up next

Jets: At Arizona on Saturday.

Golden Knights: Host Colorado on Saturday.