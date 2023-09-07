Forwards Marie-Philip-Poulin and Laura Stacey and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens were the first players signed by the Professional Women’s Hockey League team in Montreal.

The three members of the Canadian team that won Olympic gold in 2022 were introduced Thursday at a press conference.

The PWHL’s inaugural season starts in January with teams in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and New York.

Poulin of Beauceville, Que., is the all-time active leader in scoring for the Canadian women’s hockey team with 103 goals and 107 assists in 175 career games.

Desbiens of La Malbaie, Que., has a career record of 31-6 for Canada. She backstopped the team to gold in the finals of the 2022 Olympic Games and 2021 and 2022 world championships.

Stacey of Kleinburg, Ont., scored four goals and had two assists for Canada in the 2022 Olympic tournament.