Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing on Feb. 17.BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters

Marie-Philip Poulin was back home this week in the small town in Quebec where she grew up. Her picture is featured at the top of Beauceville’s home page, along with a “Bravo” for capturing her third gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

At 30, she is the captain of Canada’s women’s national team and one of the greatest female hockey players in history. On Feb. 17, she scored two goals, including the winner, in Canada’s 3-2 victory over the United States in the championship game in Beijing. She has now scored in four successive Olympic finals dating to 2010 in Vancouver.

“To be honest, I am still riding the wave of the final game,” she says by telephone. “I am enjoying the medal.”

This weekend she and some of her teammates are going to leave on a much-deserved vacation.

“A few weeks after that, I will get to that point where I say, ‘Okay, what’s next?’”

Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada’s Captain Clutch, looks beyond gold medal push to highlight professional women’s hockey

Perhaps there is another Olympics. Perhaps not. The 2026 Games in Milan are too distant right now.

“My heart and head are willing if my body can keep going,” Poulin says.

This is a time for her to savour and to reflect. The latter she usually shies away from, at least publicly. She shows little in the way of ego and dislikes talking about herself. She would rather lavish praise on teammates – which is undoubtedly not undeserved – but her accomplishments place her among the most elite in sport.

She was flooded with messages after her most recent heroics – from friends, family, former coaches, former teachers. And also from Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby.

“It was very special,” Poulin says. “He is one of my favourite players of all time. He is actually a big part of our team and a big part of Hockey Canada. He has sent us videos and we watched them to help us prepare.”

In 22 games over four Olympics, she has scored 17 goals. In Beijing, she had six and 11 assists in seven games. Sid is great, but he is no Marie-Philip.

After the Beijing Games, Poulin turned down an offer to play for the Trois-Rivières Lions, the East Coast Hockey League affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. That is a men’s professional team.

She thanked the Lions for their interest but asked the organization to join her and others in helping to promote women’s hockey in Canada.

“It is exciting, but my biggest purpose is promoting the women’s game,” Poulin says. “I don’t see how having one woman playing in a men’s league would do that.”

Mattel recognizes her achievements. She has her own Marie-Philip Barbie, as does teammate Sarah Nurse.

“When we were approached about it, we were both in awe,” Poulin says. “It is so surreal to see a picture of a little girl with my Barbie. It is amazing and an honour to be a role model for them.”

She has recently taken on the role as the spokesperson for Kraft Hockeyville, the annual program in which Canadian communities compete for $250,000 worth of arena upgrades and the right to hold an NHL exhibition game. Nominations are open.

If the connection seems a little schmaltzy, think again. In her case it is completely genuine.

She comes from a town 90 kilometres southeast of Quebec City with a population of 6,300. The community rink has a special place in her heart. She started to figure skate there when she was 4 and began to play a hockey a year later.

Because of that arena, her resultant impressive hockey career has taken her all over the world and allowed her to mine gold medals.

“I am really happy to be part of the program and really relate to it,” Poulin says. “I played all of my minor hockey there and saw so many people come together. When I am home I try to go for a visit.”

She remembers how cold the rink is, and the smell of the fries from the canteen from her youth. She says she can see every inch of the place in her head.

“Hockey in my community instilled a sense of belonging in me and allowed me to make lifelong connections,” Poulin says. “The benefits are endless, and that’s why all Canadians should have access and opportunity to play. Nobody should be left out.”