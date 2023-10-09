Open this photo in gallery: Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates with Hellebuyck after the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, in New York, on Feb. 20.Adam Hunger/The Associated Press

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to identical deals with two major pieces of their team.

The Manitoba club says it has reached identical seven-year deals with forward Mark Scheifele and goalie Connor Hellebuyck, each with an average value of US$8.5-million a year.

The extensions are set to come into effect in the 2024-25 NHL season.

Scheifele is coming in after a career season in goals and ranks first in franchise history with playoff goals (19) as well as game winning goals (44) after being drafted by the Jets seventh overall in the 2011 NHL draft.

Hellebuyck, 30, was drafted a year later in the fifth round and is beginning his ninth season with the team.

The American netminder leads the franchise’s goalies in games played (445), wins (238) and shutouts (32). He won the Vézina Trophy 2020 and was a finalist in 2018 and 2023.