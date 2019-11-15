 Skip to main content

Mark Scheifele gets go-ahead goal to lift Winnipeg Jets over Florida Panthers

Paul Gereffi
SUNRISE, Fla.
The Associated Press
Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period at BB&T Center on Nov. 14, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Mark Scheifele scored late in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets over the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Thursday night.

Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers and Josh Morrissey also scored for the Jets. Patrik Laine had three assists, including his 200th career point. Laurent Brossoit stopped 33 shots.

The Jets are 5-1-1 in their past six games following a 2-5-0 stretch.

Vincent Trocheck scored twice and Aleksander Barkov also had a goal for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots.

Scheifele broke a 2-2 tie with his goal when he took a pass from Laine and fired it from the left side of the crease with 5:08 left. Lowry added a goal about two minutes later before Trocheck set the final 4-3 margin.

Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead when Ehlers’ one-timer from the left circle went between Bobrovsky’s pads at 4:28 of the third. Trocheck tied it when he backhanded in a rebound from the left side of the crease at 7:13 of the second.

The Jets led 1-0 after Morrissey’s wrist shot from the slot with 16:15 left in the second.

Barkov tied it at 1 on his power-play goal with 4:52 left in the second. Mike Hoffman’s shot from above the right circle was blocked by Brossoit, but Barkov was able to backhand in the rebound. Barkov has a seven-game points streak.

The Panthers have scored at least one power-play goal in their past eight games.

