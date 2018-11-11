 Skip to main content

Hockey Mark Scheifele’s three-point performance powers Jets past Devils 5-2

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Mark Scheifele’s three-point performance powers Jets past Devils 5-2

Judy Owen
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Mark Scheifele scored twice and added an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Jack Roslovic, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault also had goals for the Jets (10-5-1). Ehlers picked up one assist.

Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers celebrates his second period goal with Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba and Jets center Mark Scheifele against New Jersey Devils at Bell MTS Place.

James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Captain Blake Wheeler contributed a pair of assists, extending his point streak to 10 games (two goals, 17 assists).

Story continues below advertisement

Brett Seney, with his first NHL goal, and Blake Coleman replied for New Jersey (6-8-1). Damon Severson had two assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for Winnipeg, which plays the third game of a four-game homestand Wednesday against Washington.

Cory Schneider stopped 23 shots for the Devils, who were playing the last game of a season-high seven-game road trip. They only picked up one victory (1-6-0) and were outscored 18-6 in their last three games.

The Jets led 2-1 after the first period and 5-2 following the second.

Winnipeg grabbed a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals 29 seconds apart.

Dustin Byfuglien started it off when he stopped a New Jersey clearing attempt. Roslovic got the loose puck and fired in his first goal of the season at 3:02. With the assist, Byfuglien extended his point streak to six games (one goal, seven assists).

Wheeler set Scheifele up for his eighth goal of the season, a one-timer from the slot that beat Schneider on the glove side at 3:31.

Story continues below advertisement

Seney, who hails from London, Ont., and was playing his fifth career game, closed the gap 2-1 at 7:15 with a one-timer off a Jesper Bratt backhand pass.

Scheifele’s team-leading ninth goal made it 3-1 at 2:58 of the middle frame, but the Devils responded with Coleman’s fifth goal 47 seconds later.

With a delayed penalty coming to the Devils, Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck for an extra attacker. Ehlers used a rebound off a Scheifele shot to score his fourth goal of the season, giving him a goal in three straight games.

Perreault made it 5-2 at 12:47 of the second to finish the game’s scoring.

Devils forward Nico Hischier left the game in the second period. New Jersey hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019