Mark Scheifele’s three-point performance powers Jets past Devils 5-2

Mark Scheifele scored twice and added an assist to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Jack Roslovic, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault also had goals for the Jets (10-5-1). Ehlers picked up one assist.

Open this photo in gallery Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers celebrates his second period goal with Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba and Jets center Mark Scheifele against New Jersey Devils at Bell MTS Place. James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Captain Blake Wheeler contributed a pair of assists, extending his point streak to 10 games (two goals, 17 assists).

Brett Seney, with his first NHL goal, and Blake Coleman replied for New Jersey (6-8-1). Damon Severson had two assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for Winnipeg, which plays the third game of a four-game homestand Wednesday against Washington.

Cory Schneider stopped 23 shots for the Devils, who were playing the last game of a season-high seven-game road trip. They only picked up one victory (1-6-0) and were outscored 18-6 in their last three games.

The Jets led 2-1 after the first period and 5-2 following the second.

Winnipeg grabbed a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals 29 seconds apart.

Dustin Byfuglien started it off when he stopped a New Jersey clearing attempt. Roslovic got the loose puck and fired in his first goal of the season at 3:02. With the assist, Byfuglien extended his point streak to six games (one goal, seven assists).

Wheeler set Scheifele up for his eighth goal of the season, a one-timer from the slot that beat Schneider on the glove side at 3:31.

Seney, who hails from London, Ont., and was playing his fifth career game, closed the gap 2-1 at 7:15 with a one-timer off a Jesper Bratt backhand pass.

Scheifele’s team-leading ninth goal made it 3-1 at 2:58 of the middle frame, but the Devils responded with Coleman’s fifth goal 47 seconds later.

With a delayed penalty coming to the Devils, Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck for an extra attacker. Ehlers used a rebound off a Scheifele shot to score his fourth goal of the season, giving him a goal in three straight games.

Perreault made it 5-2 at 12:47 of the second to finish the game’s scoring.

Devils forward Nico Hischier left the game in the second period. New Jersey hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday.