Hockey

Markstrom boots out career-high 49 pucks as Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0

Jim Morris
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Canucks centre Adam Gaudette celebrates his goal against Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford. The Canucks beat the Hawks 3-0 on Feb. 12, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Vancouver Canucks were not going to lose on the night Daniel and Henrik Sedin’s numbers were retired.

Jacob Markstrom made a career-high 49 saves as Vancouver defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on the night two of the best Canucks players ever were honoured.

Markstrom was marvellous in recording his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career as Vancouver was outshot 49-20.

Bo Horvat and Adam Gaudette scored to make it 2-0 through 40 minutes.

Brandon Sutter added one into an empty net and had two assists for the Canucks (32-21-5), who won their second straight game after going winless in four (0-3-1).

The Blackhawks (25-24-8) extended their winless streak to a season-high five games (0-3-2).

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford stopped 17-of-19 shots.

There was an electric atmosphere in the building for the retirement ceremony. The sold-out crowd was on its feet cheering as Henrik’s No. 33 and Daniel’s No. 22 were raised to the rafters at Rogers Arena.

“To the people of Vancouver and British Columbia, we came here in 1999 and it felt like home from day one,” said Henrik. “We want to thank you. To play in front of you has truly been an honour.”

In their 17 years as Canucks the Sedins played 2,637 games and combined for 633 goal and 1,478 assists. They are franchise leaders in seven major categories.

Vancouver was badly outplayed all night and needed some big saves from Markstrom to stay in the game. In the second period he stopped a Patrick Kane shot from the high slot after a Quinn Hughes giveaway. In the first he also got a pad on a shot from an open Dominik Kubalik.

Gaudette made it 2-0 Vancouver at 6:26 of the second. After Antoine Roussel found him alone at the side of the net, Gaudette beat Crawford for his 10th goal of the season.

In the third period Gaudette threw a couple of big punches in a fight with Chicago’s Connor Murphy.

The Canucks led 1-0 after the first period despite being outshot 17-7. Horvat scored on a power play on a pretty three-way passing play with Sutter and J.T. Miller at 15:33.

The penalty came after Chicago asked for a review of a referee’s decision to disallow a Blackhawk goal due to goaltender interference. The call stood and the Blackhawks were assessed a penalty for delay of game.

NOTES

Canuck forward Brock Boeser missed his second game with an upper-body injury. … Vancouver and Chicago split their previous two games with each team winning at home. … Vancouver didn’t get a shot on net until 9:56 of the first period. … The Blackhawks were wearing No. 22 and No. 33 stickers on their helmets.

