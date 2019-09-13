 Skip to main content

Hockey Marner agrees to six-year deal with Maple Leafs

date 2019-09-13

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Mitch Marner signed a six-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 13, 2019.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Restricted free-agent forward Mitch Marner appears ready to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs on opening night.

Marner and the Maple Leafs reportedly agreed on a new contract on Friday.

Multiple reports suggest the deal is for six years with an average annual value just shy of US$11 million.

The Leafs had yet to confirm the new contract.

Marner was a no-show for a team golf event on Wednesday and didn’t accompany the group to Newfoundland on Thursday for the start of training camp as his representatives continued to negotiate terms of a new deal with Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.

The winger from Markham, Ont., led the Leafs with career-highs in points (94) and assists (68) in 2018-19, and also set a new personal best with 26 goals. He played most of the season on a line with John Tavares, who set career-highs of his own with 47 goals and 88 points.

The fourth pick in the 2015 NHL draft, Marner’s previous high for points was the 69 he put up in 2017-18.

Marner’s contract has dominated the hockey conversation in Toronto and across the league this summer as the 22-year-old headlined an impressive class of still-unsigned restricted free agents.

The Leafs open the 2019-20 NHL season on Oct. 2 at home against the Ottawa Senators.

