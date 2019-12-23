Marner leads Leafs in 8-6 win over Hurricanes to earn fifth straight victory

As far as the next generation of Toronto Maple Leafs goes, Mitch Marner’s fresh-faced appearance off the ice and deceptively fast moves on it sums it up perfectly.
And for the second straight season, the 22-year-old showed up biggest in the Leafs’ annual Next Generation Game, when an afternoon faceoff ensured a family atmosphere at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday.
Marner tied a career high with five points on two goals and three assists to lead the Leafs’ comeback in an 8-6 win over the Carolina Hurricanes to earn a fifth straight victory. The win improved head coach Sheldon Keefe’s record to 11-4 since he took over from Mike Babock last month.
The game marked the first return to Toronto for former Leafs blueliner Jake Gardiner – who received a minute-long video tribute in the first period – and James Reimer, who started between the pipes for Carolina.
The Leafs made a slow start – by the standard set in last year’s Next Gen game anyway – waiting until the 30-second mark of the first period to open the scoring. After James Reimer stuffed an attempted wraparound by John Tavares, Jason Spezza was in the right spot to backhand the rebound past the former Toronto netminder, giving the Leafs the opening goal for an eighth consecutive game.
Marner had tied the Leafs’ franchise record in last year’s contest, scoring seven seconds in the game to equal the mark set by Charlie Conacher in 1932.
Things went from bad to worse for Carolina just over two-and-a-half minutes later, when Brett Pesce received a double minor for high-sticking, an offence that cut Zach Hyman across the bridge of the nose.
The Leafs attack showed no signs of slowing down with the man advantage, with Tavares finding William Nylander all alone in the slot at the 3:40 mark, with the Swede having plenty of time to pick his spot before burying his 14th goal on the season between Reimer’s legs. Marner also picked up the second assist on the play, running his points streak to eight games, with 13 points over that spell.
And Tavares promptly scored his 14th just 90 seconds later, taking a pass from Spezza with his back to the net, spinning around before roofing it over Reimer’s left shoulder for a 3-0 lead. His three first-period points, over a span over 5:10, established a new franchise record for the fastest three points to begin a game.
That goal proved the last action he would see, with the Carolina goaltender being lifted just 5:10 into his fifth appearance against his former team and replaced by Petr Mrazek. Reimer, who played 207 games for the Leafs over six seasons, gave up three goals on 7 shots before being pulled.
However, the tide would turn the next time the Leafs went on the power play, with Warren Foegele taking a holding call at the 13:28 mark.
Pesce forced a Nylander turnover, and then led the charge on a 2-on-1 breakout before feeding Brock McGinn for his fourth goal of the season.
Andersen bailed out the Leafs with a goalline scramble in front of the net with 45 seconds to go, but he could do little moments later when Marin Necas deflected Lucas Wallmark’s point shot past him with 25.3 seconds to play in the period.
And the Hurricanes continued their charge into the second period, finally pulling ahead late on after capitalizing on a trio of Leafs turnovers.
First, Morgan Reilly turned over the puck on an attempted breakout pass from behind the net, allowing Ryan Dzingel and Eric Haula to set up Necas again to tie the score at 3-3.
And Haula and Necas combined again 20 seconds later to give the Hurricanes the lead, with Necas capitalizing on a Justin Holl turnover and setting up Haula from behind the net for the latter’s ninth of the season.
And another Holl giveaway allowed Jordan Staal to link with Nino Niederreiter and Andrei Svechnikov in a tidy passing play that ended with the Russian sliding his 16th of the season into an unguarded net.
Auston Matthews cut into that lead just 2:35 into the third period, one-timing a neat pass from Hyman past Petr Mrazek for his 24th of the season.
But Haula restored the two-goal advantage at the 5:58 mark by scoring his second of the game, and 10th of the season, on assists by Dzingel and Necas as that trio cashed in for the third time in the game.
But Marner’s ninth goal of the season, set up by a highlight-reel spin-o-rama assist from Matthews, closed the gap once again, and No. 16 set up Barrie under a minute later for the tying goal. And just six seconds after the restart, Marner broke in alone and slipped a puck between Mrazek’s pads for the game-winner.
Pierre Engvall added an empty-netter to complete the scoring with 1:40 to go.