Matt Duchene speaks up about Uber video after Senators' 7-3 win over Devils

Matt Duchene and the Ottawa Senators are attempting to put the drama behind them after a viral video of him and some teammates criticizing the club – most notably assistant coach Marty Raymond – appeared online earlier this week.
Duchene spoke publicly about the incident for the first time last night after the Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 7-3 in Ottawa.
He offered his apologies to Raymond, adding that he did not deserve what as said about him.
Ottawa forward Mark Stone said earlier in the day that the latest bit of turmoil in is a “hiccup,” and the team has already done work to repair the frayed relationship between players and coaches.
Stone says the video showing seven Senators players insulting the team and Raymond is an internal matter.
Duchene, Chris Wideman, Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot, Alex Formenton, Dylan DeMelo and Colin White were caught discussing their ineffective penalty kill and mocking Raymond in what appears to be a recording from a camera mounted on the dash of an Uber driver’s van or SUV in Arizona last month.
