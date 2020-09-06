Matt Dumba honoured by NHL with King Clancy Memorial Trophy for anti-racism, community efforts

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Matt Dumba honoured by NHL with King Clancy Memorial Trophy for anti-racism, community efforts

Stephen Whyno
Edmonton
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba takes a knee during the national anthem flanked by Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse, right, and Chicago's Malcolm Subban before an NHL playoff game in Edmonton, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Matt Dumba figured out early in his NHL career that being a minority player in a predominantly white sport carried with it some extra responsibility, so he began doing community outreach in Minnesota.

Dumba’s desire to take that to another level came this year after the killing of Black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police, when friend and fellow player Chris Stewart told a story about his two young, twin sons, one of whom has darker skin than the other.

“Christian asked his dad, `Does this mean that Connor would get shot instead of me if we did something wrong?”' Dumba recalled. “It’s so heavy hearing that from a 6-year-old who’s just been watching the news and just been around it and is growing up in this world, and that’s where I just took the stand for that generation, this generation coming up and not having to go through what some of us have.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dumba helped found the Hockey Diversity Alliance, was called on to give an anti-racism speech when the playoffs began and became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. anthem. On Sunday night, he was revealed as the winner the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded for leading on and off the ice and making humanitarian contributions to his community.

The 26-year-old Minnesota Wild defenceman, who is Filipino-Canadian, hopes this is only the start of his and the league’s efforts to combat racism.

“On a leaguewide scale, I think that’s in the works,” Dumba said. “I don’t want any of this to get swept under the rug. This for me is not just a singular moment. It’s all part of this journey that I’m committed to. I think I’m going to be committed to this my whole life.”

Dumba took a knee before one of the first games of the playoffs, which he did not play, in after speaking out against racism on behalf of the Hockey Diversity Alliance. He and several current and retired minority players formed the group earlier this summer and has shown he’s comfortable being the face of this movement.

“I spend hours and hours each week on calls with the Hockey Diversity Alliance and talking about these issues,” Dumba said. “I’m so happy (about) the position we’re in and we’re taking the steps moving forward to making hockey even better than it is now.”

The award finalists and winner are chosen by a committee of senior league executives, led by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. Dumba will receive a $25,000 from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice, while finalists P.K. Subban and Henrik Lundqvist get $5,000 each.

In announcing Dumba as the King Clancy winner, the league highlighted the Aug. 1 speech he gave and his spearheading the “Rebuild Minnesota” initiative to assist local businesses affected by protests in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies