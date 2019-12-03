 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Matt Stajan retires from hockey after more than 1,000 NHL games

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Matt Stajan and his wife Katie wave to the crowd as he's honoured for having played 1,000 NHL games in Calgary on March 29, 2018.

Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press

Matt Stajan has retired from pro hockey after 14 seasons in the NHL.

The 35-year-old native of Mississauga had 413 points (146 goals, 267 assists) in 1,003 career NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

A centre, Stajan finished his career last season with EHC Red Bull Munich, which became the first German club to win a berth in the final of the Champions Hockey League.

Story continues below advertisement

Off the ice, Stajan has had deep ties to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre after the death of his first-born child, Emerson, shortly after birth in 2014.

The hospital has renamed one of its emergency pods to honour Emerson, and the Emerson Stajan Foundation also has been created.

“As a kid growing up in Mississauga ... it was my dream to one day play in the NHL,” Stajan said in a statement. “To have had this dream come true, and have been able to play the sport that I love so much for so many years, is something I feel extremely fortunate and grateful for. The memories that I have made will truly last a lifetime.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies