 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Matthew Tkachuk’s three assists pace Flames to 3-2 win over Coyotes

Donna Spencer
Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Flames defenceman TJ Brodie (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on March 6, 2020.

Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Matthew Tkachuk assisted on all three Calgary Flames goals in a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Johnny Gaudreau, T.J. Brodie and Mikael Backlund scored for the Flames (36-26-7).

Tkachuk has nine points in his last six games.

Story continues below advertisement

Cam Talbot made 32 saves for the win in his third straight start and 300th of his career.

Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist and Carl Soderberg also scored for Arizona (33-28-8).

Arizona starter Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots in the loss.

The Flames improved to 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Calgary moved to three points back of the Vegas Golden Knights, who top the Pacific Division, and one point behind the idle Edmonton Oilers in second spot.

The Flames are at home Sunday to the Knights, who were 4-0 losers to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

The Coyotes, who face the Jets on Monday, were among five teams within two points of each other jockeying for wild-card berths in the Western Conference.

Story continues below advertisement

Coyotes centre Nick Schmaltz got the puck behind Talbot with just over three minutes left in the game, but missed the open net.

Talbot then lost his helmet in a collision with Coyotes forward Conor Garland when both lunged for the loose puck.

Soderberg pulled the visitors within a goal at 10:57 of the second period.

The Swede dove on a loose puck trickling between Talbot’s pads and shovelled it over the goal-line.

Backlund made it 3-1 for the Flames at 4:17 on a give-and-go with Andrew Mangiapane.

Backlund swept the puck from the high slot into the net’s corner on Kuemper’s stick side.

Story continues below advertisement

The Coyotes scored on their first shot of the game at 1:11 of the opening period, but the Flames countered with a pair of goals in a 41-second span starting at 5:54.

With teammate Backlund providing a screen, Brodie scored his third goal in as many games threading a wrist shot through traffic over Kuemper’s shoulder at 6:35.

Gaudreau capped a passing play with Sean Monahan and Tkachuk scoring on a wrist shot for a power-play goal at 5:54.

Hall dished a backhand to Clayton Keller just inside the blueline and converted the return pass into a goal from the faceoff circle.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies