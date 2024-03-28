Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, right, celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with Max Domi and TJ Brodie during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on March 28.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Billed as a showdown between two of the most lethal hired guns in the NHL, with 11 goal-scoring crowns between them, it was instead left to Tyler Bertuzzi, a pair of fourth-line forwards and a 40-year-old defenceman to pull the offensive triggers on Thursday night.

It mattered little for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 to stay four points ahead of the hard-charging Tampa Bay Lightning in the quest to finish third in the Atlantic Division and a likely playoff date with either the Boston Bruins or Florida Panthers.

But for Toronto’s Auston Matthews, who remains mired on 59 goals as he closes in on a third Rocket Richard Trophy, and Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, who remains 46 goals from tying Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record, it was a day to recalibrate and reload for another occasion.

It wasn’t for lack of trying, though, with the pair combining for 12 shots in the game – with 10 of those belonging to Matthews. But their profligacy left something of a void, allowing the so-called lesser lights to take centre stage.

Step forward noted marksman Mark Giordano, who went into the game with exactly one goal on the season.

The former captain of the Calgary Flames showed his more illustrious associates exactly how it is done, collecting a pass from Matthew Knies and wiring the puck over the shoulder of Washington goaltender Charlie Lindgren for his second of the campaign. It proved an emotional moment for the Toronto native, too, with Giordano pointing to the sky after scoring his first goal since his father died last month.

The defenceman, back in the lineup for his first game since Feb. 29, also made a little history with his marker, becoming, at 40 years 177 days, the second-oldest defencemen to score a goal in Leafs history behind Allan Stanley.

The period could have gone so much differently for Giordano. When head coach Sheldon Keefe was asked before the game how his team could restrict Ovechkin, voted the NHL’s first star of the week on Monday after seven goals and one assist in eight games, he summed it up succinctly – stay out of the box.

“Their power play over the last 25 game has been the best in the NHL,” Keefe warned.

Just 4 1/2 minutes had elapsed when Giordano drew a roughing penalty after running over Ovechkin, but the resulting power play passed without incident.

Given his two goals against the Maple Leafs last week – to say nothing of the 846 other NHL goals he has scored – much of the pre-game talk naturally revolved around the Great 8. Leafs winger Nicholas Robertson recalled getting booed for wearing a Sidney Crosby jersey while watching the Pittsburgh Penguins play Ovechkin’s Capitals in Washington when he was younger.

Meanwhile Max Domi called the Russian winger “the best ever to do it.” He has a point. Short of an unlikely playoff matchup, by the time Ovechkin and the Capitals return to Toronto next season, depending on the vagaries of next year’s schedule, he may have knocked in the 47 goals he needs to surpass Gretzky atop the league’s goal-scoring summit.

Jake McCabe, one of the Leafs charged with stopping Ovie from continuing that chase Thursday night, said that it’s likely just a matter of time.

“He’s scored as many goals as he has for a reason,” he said. “I think if people had figured it out they’d have probably stopped it by now.”

After outshooting the Capitals 19-9 in the first, Bertuzzi wasted little time doubling Toronto’s lead in the second, cashing in after just 18 seconds. The first-line winger received the puck from TJ Brodie behind the goal line, and banked the puck in off Lindgren’s pad for his 17th goal, with Matthews grabbing the secondary assist.

And after Washington’s fourth-line centre Nic Dowd had sliced the lead in half with a tip-in to spoil Joseph Woll’s shutout bid, Toronto’s fourth line imposed itself on the scoresheet. David Kampf and Ryan Reaves conspired to set up Connor Dewar, who backhanded in his first goal as a Maple Leaf since coming over from the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline.

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread – the Caps went into the game occupying the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference – the onus was on Washington to play on the front foot in the third period. Instead it was the Leafs who came out determined to put the game on ice. Bobby McMann did the honours, one-timing home a pass from John Tavares that found its way into the net via the shin of Jensen.

But they don’t ask how, they ask how many. And for McMann, it was his 14th of the season.

Bertuzzi wrapped up the scoring just past the halfway point of the third period, pouncing on a poor clearance and firing it past Lindgren for his 18th goal of the year, and sixth in his past seven games.

Woll took the win for Toronto, its fourth in a row over Washington, with 24 saves. Lindgren had 43 saves in a losing effort.

The Maple Leafs now head to Buffalo, where they lock horns with the Sabres on Saturday night.