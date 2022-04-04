Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews celebrates his third period goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Fla., on April 4.Jason Behnken/The Associated Press

Auston Matthews scored three times and tied a Toronto Maple Leafs franchise record with 54 goals in a single season on Monday in a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

The 24-year-old centre has at least one goal in 12 of the last 13 games and 47 over the last 47. The hat trick, his third of the 2021-22 campaign, extended his league lead to four over Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton.

“I think it’s crazy how many goals he scores,” defenceman Timothy Liljegren said earlier in the day.

The possible playoff preview delivered all the spine-tingling excitement of a 60-minute ride in one of Florida’s thrill parks.

The teams exchanged numerous dangerous chances, the goalies made spectacular sprawling saves, there were angry scrums aplenty and the 266th consecutive sellout crowd at Amalie Arena created an ear-splitting din by booing the visitors, yelling uncomplimentary things at the refs, banging drums and thunder sticks and possibly sharing Electro Who-Cardio Flooxes.

Mitch Marner had a goal and three assists and Jack Campbell had 32 saves to pick up the win in his second straight start since returning to the lineup from a rib injury that had left him sidelined since March 8.

Toronto has now beaten division rivals Florida, Boston and Tampa Bay in three of their last four outings.

Bolts Nation has high hopes for a third consecutive Stanley Cup but may have to go through Toronto in the first round to do it. The opponents came into the contest tied for second in the NHL’s Atlantic Division, tied for fifth in the overall league standings and had split the first two games between them during the 2021-22 campaign.

With 13 regular-season contests left, neither is likely to catch the first-place Panthers with the close-as-this Bruins the only other possible combatant for either to start the post-season. They play each of the three one more time, Boston in the last game of the season.

It was Toronto’s first game in Tampa since Feb. 25, 2020, and its second of 15 games in April. The third is on Tuesday in Sunrise against the aforementioned division leaders.

Toronto and Tampa Bay look like near carbon copies of one another. Through 69 games the Maple Leafs have been better in all offensive categories while the Lightning have had the advantage in goal with two-time Vezina Trophy-winner Andrei Vasilevskiy. Of course, one club has the pedigree of a champion while the other hasn’t even won a playoff series since 2004.

It didn’t look that way on an appropriately mild and breezy spring evening on the Sunshine State’s Gulf Coast. Six days after they thumped the Bruins in Boston, the Maple Leafs took the charge out of the Lightning.

Pierre Engvall netted a 30-foot wrist shot less than two minutes after the puck drop to put Toronto ahead. Nikita Kucherov then scored on a hard wrister directly off a faceoff win by Steven Stamkos to tie it at 1-1 with 13:36 left in the first.

Matthews scored his first of the night early in the second period, but then defenceman Jan Rutta evened things up again with 14:14 remaining before the second intermission. It was only his third of the season.

Matthews then tapped one in from directly in front of Vasilevskiy to put Toronto ahead for good at 3-2 three minutes into the second period. Alexander Kerfoot added another with 7:35 to go in the second.

Matthews got his third of the game with 12:52 remaining in regulation time. Marner finished the scoring with 8:36 left. He now has six straight multi-point games and has 23 points over the last nine. He has a career-high 29 goals, a team-leading 56 assists and 85 points in 60 games.

Toronto now has a very small foot up over Tampa Bay for the home-ice advantage should they meet in the opening round beginning the first week of May.

“It’s important,” Morgan Rielly, the Maple Leafs defenceman, said before the morning skate. “Being on the road in the playoffs is difficult, especially if it goes to seven games.

“We want to win every night and get as many points as we can. At the same time, teams win playoff series without it. We’ll take whatever comes our way.”

The two teams play once more, again in Tampa, on April 21.

“We are pretty similar,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said in the morning. “It goes without saying how dangerous their top six forwards are. They are a formidable opponent. We will have to be at our best.”

They were.

Toronto is now 8-3 over its last 11 while Tampa Bay is 6-4-1. The Maple Leafs have won five in a row.

Vasilevskiy came in at 35-14-4 with a .919 save percentage. He continues to lead the NHL in wins and is attempting to finish the regular season first or tied for first for wins for a fifth straight season.

“You have to get through the team to get to him,” Keefe said. “They defend really well in front of him. You don’t get many great looks at the net.”

Vasilevskiy stopped 33 of 39 shots.

The Maple Leafs played without William Nylander, who is out with a non-COVID-19-related illness. Defenceman Jake Muzzin may return to the lineup on Tuesday against Florida. He has been out with a head injury since Feb. 21. As of Monday he has missed 20 games.