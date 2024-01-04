Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Montreal Canadiens centre Nick Suzuki and Ottawa Senators left-winger Brady Tkachuk are among the NHL’s Eastern Conference all-stars.

Matthews leads the NHL with 30 goals so far this season. Suzuki leads Montreal with 12 goals and 22 assists, while Tkachuk has 16 goals to go with 11 assists on the year.

The picks for the Western Conference are set to be unveiled during the first intermission of the game between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The remaining 12 players, made up of eight skaters and four goalies, will be selected through a fan vote on Jan. 11.

Another fan vote will then be used to select four skaters to take part in the skills competition.

The all-star game weekend runs from Feb. 1 to 3 in Toronto.

Eastern Conference all-stars:

Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes); David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins); Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets); Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings); Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers); Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens); Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils); Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders); Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators); Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers); Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins); Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning); Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals); Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres); Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers).