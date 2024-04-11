Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews shoots the puck past New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier in the first period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on April 11.Dan Hamilton/Reuters

The good news is that the Toronto Maple Leafs won’t come up against the New Jersey Devils in the playoffs.

The bad is that they will face a bunch of teams, that – on paper – should pose a far greater and more terminal threat to the Leafs’ hopes of playing into late May than a pesky group of NHLers from the Garden State.

Hockey wisdom, a.k.a. the gospel according to Conn Smythe, says that you want to be clicking into high gear heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs. If that’s the case, then, given some the lackadaisical play and seemingly optional defending Toronto exhibited Thursday night – particularly in the first period – head coach Sheldon Keefe has some work to do between now and the end of the regular season.

The end result was a 6-5 loss, the Devils’ second victory over the Leafs in three games this season, and a game in which Toronto lost more ground to the Florida Panthers, the second-place team in the Atlantic Division, which beat Columbus 4-0. The Panthers are now five points in front of the third-place Leafs.

Keefe had used Thursday’s game – the second of a home-and-home series against a New Jersey squad that had already been eliminated from postseason contention – to rest a few banged-up bodies, particularly on the blueline. So Jake McCabe and Conor Timmins were given the night off, allowing Ilya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmundson to draw back in.

Edmundson, a Stanley Cup champion with St. Louis in 2019, had been out since March 24 with an undisclosed injury after blocking a shot. But the towering defenceman, who also went to the Cup final with Montreal three years ago, is no stranger to the significance of effective postseason preparations.

“It’s huge,” he told reporters before the game on the need to build momentum. “We’re playing some teams that are out of the playoffs, but we just got to focus on our game and make sure we’re preparing well and go into playoffs flying. So you want to have that confidence ready for your first game.”

Of course, within NHL circles, playing behind Auston Matthews is a source of confidence unto itself. No. 34 was already the author of the greatest goal-scoring season among active players going into Thursday’s game, having scored No. 66 on the season in Tuesday night’s win in New Jersey that eliminated the Devils from playoff contention.

After John Tavares and Timo Meier had swapped goals inside the opening 39 seconds, the former Hart Trophy winner wasted little time adding more brush strokes to his burgeoning legend, taking a pass from Max Domi just past the six-minute mark and beating Jake Allen for his 67th of the season.

The goal gave Matthews sole possession of third on the Leafs’ career goals list, with No. 366 moving him past Dave Keon, with Darryl Sittler’s total of 389 next in the crosshairs.

The blue-and-white faithful were quick to serenade him with shouts of ‘MVP! MVP’ and after a couple of giveaway goals – one literally so following a Mark Giordano clearance pass that found Nolan Foote all alone in front – they had the opportunity to do so again.

Once again, it was Domi in the role of provider, with the winger patiently waiting for the right moment to thread the puck through to Matthews on the edge of the crease, where it was quickly deposited behind Allen in the New Jersey net. The goal was the 274th even-strength goal of Matthews’s career, moving him past Mats Sundin for the most in franchise history.

David Kampf put the Leafs back in front with his eighth of the season, before Domi, who now has 38 assists, saw the red mist descend, jumping Devils defenceman Simon Nemec and getting an instigator penalty to go with his fighting major. Though New Jersey didn’t score on the resulting power play, it didn’t waste the next opportunity with the man advantage.

With 12 seconds to play in the second period, and TJ Brodie in the box for hooking, Meier beat Ilya Samsonov for the second time on the night to knot the score at 4-4 heading into the third period, where Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal – with Matthews in the box for tripping – put the Devils back in front.

Though Tavares, with his second on the night, brought the Leafs level with 4:47 to play, the game’s denouement fell to Bratt, who cut around Edmundson to roof the winner with 1:14 remaining.

Samsonov, starting for the fourth time this month, saw his five-game winning streak come to an end, registering 14 saves on 20 shots. Allen had 28 saves for the Devils.

With three games left in the regular season, Matthews still has a shot at becoming the first NHLer to reach the 70-goal mark since both Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny had 76 in 1992-93.

Next up is a home date with the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday – the team’s last regular-season game at Scotiabank Arena – before heading to Florida next week to play both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.