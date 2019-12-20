 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Max Domi scores OT winner for Canadiens in 4-3 win over Flames

Donna Spencer
Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Max Domi 9centre) of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on December 19, 2019 in Calgary.

DEREK LEUNG/Getty Images

Max Domi scored the overtime winner for the Montreal Canadiens in a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (17-12-6). The Canadiens are 4-1 in their last five games. Domi score the OT winner at 3:52.

Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist and Oliver Kylington scored his first of the season for the Flames (18-14-5).

Story continues below advertisement

Johnny Gaudreau assisted on a pair of Calgary goals. The left-winger has eight points (five goals, three assists) in eight games in December.

Canadiens goalie Carey Price had 24 saves for the win. Calgary counterpart Dave Rittich stopped 39 shots in the loss.

Trailing 2-0 after the opening period, Montreal kept pace with goals from Gallagher and Armia in the second.

Kylington beat Price’s glove with a wrist shot from the slot at 6:35 of the third to temporarily restore Calgary’s lead, but Suzuki deflected a Nick Cousins pass over Rittich’s head at 11:58.

Calgary challenged Armia’s second-period goal lobbying for offside, but was denied.

Arturri Lehkonen fed Armia from the boards and the forward wristed the puck from the top of the faceoff circle bottom corner at 13:11.

Gallagher halved the deficit at 9:51. His shot along the goal-line from the boards squeezed by Rittich’s blocker.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary’s power play generated a tic-tac-toe goal with seven seconds left in the first period.

Gaudreau sent the puck low to Tkachuk, who stretched Price with a goal-mouth pass for Lindholm to tap in.

From the slot, Lindholm dished to Tkachuk beside the Habs net for the winger to sweep it over Price at 7:34.

The Flames play back-to-back road games Sunday and Monday facing the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild, respectively.

The Habs continue their road trip through Western Canada on Saturday in Edmonton versus the Oilers and Monday against Winnipeg Jets.

Notes: Canadiens captain Shea Weber extended his point streak to five straight game with an assist … The Flames wore retro white jerseys and Rittich brown throwback pads and gloves. The Habs suited up in their classic reds.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies