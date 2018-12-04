 Skip to main content

Hockey Max Domi scores twice as Canadiens topple Senators 5-2

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Max Domi scores twice as Canadiens topple Senators 5-2

Julian McKenzie
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Domi, centre, celebrates with teammates David Schlemko and Paul Byron after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators, in Montreal, on Dec. 4, 2018.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Max Domi scored twice and added an assist and Jonathan Drouin had a goal and two helpers as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday.

Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens (13-10-5), who entered the game with one win in their last seven. Carey Price stopped 28 shots.

Mark Stone and Dylan DeMelo scored for the Senators (12-13-3), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Craig Anderson made 36 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

Drouin scored with 5:30 left in the opening period as he and Domi used their speed on a two-on-one against Senators defenceman Cody Ceci. Domi sped up the wing before feeding the puck to Drouin, who backhanded it through Anderson’s legs.

DeMelo tied the game in the second period, wiring a one-time pass from forward Mikkel Boedker from the blue line that Price just couldn’t get to.

But the Canadiens replied with three unanswered goals in the second period.

Domi scored with 5:22 left in the second period, burying a one-time pass from Drouin. Domi added his second of the period three minutes later, again on a pass from Drouin. Drouin recorded his first three-point game of the season, while Domi has two this season.

Lehkonen made it 4-1 with his fifth of the season 18:17 into the second and Gallagher scored his 12th of the season four minutes into the third.

Stone made it 5-2 with his 13th of the year midway through the third period.

The Canadiens and Senators play a rematch Thursday night in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

Notes: Gallagher was named the 2017-18 recipient of the Jean Beliveau Trophy for community involvement before puck drop. … The Canadiens wore jerseys with nicknames on the back during warm-up. The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off, with proceeds going toward the Canadiens Children’s Foundation. … Brady Tkachuk has been held without a point in three games, his longest drought of the season.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season