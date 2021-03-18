 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

McDavid, Draisaitl, Barrie lead Oilers in 7-3 romp over Flames

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith makes a save against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Oilers beat the Flames 7-3 on March 17, 2021.

Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 7-3 win Wednesday over the host Calgary Flames.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, Dominik Kahun, Darnell Nurse, Zack Kassian and Alex Chiasson also scored for Edmonton (19-13-0)

Tyson Barrie had a career-high four assists and Leon Draisaitl had three for the Oilers. Mike Smith made 30 saves for the win.

Story continues below advertisement

Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund and Johnny Gaudreau replied for the Flames (14-13-3), who lost their first game under Darryl Sutter since he took over as head coach.

Geoff Ward was fired March 4. The Flames won three in a row with Sutter behind the bench, but the wheels fell off Wednesday when Calgary trailed 7-1 midway through the third period.

Jacob Markstrom turned away 23-of-30 shots in the loss.

Edmonton ranks third in the North Division, and leads the season series against Calgary 4-2 with four games remaining.

The Flames were three points back of the Montreal Canadiens, which held down the fourth and final playoff spot.

Calgary trailed in a game for the first time under Sutter. The Oilers scored three consecutive goals before the Flames responded.

Edmonton piled on in the third period scoring four times in a span of just under seven minutes. Calgary hadn’t allowed a power-play goal in five straight games, but gave up three Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Flames scored twice late in the third period to make the loss less lopsided.

Gaudreau put a slapshot over Smith’s shoulder for a power-play goal at 16:04 and Backlund converted an Andrew Mangiapane pass from behind the net at 14:47.

Kassian, who played his first game since breaking his hand in a fight Feb. 8, beat Markstrom short side with a backhand shot at 8:38.

McDavid rushed the puck deep into Calgary’s zone and fed Nurse high for the defenceman to beat Markstrom glove side at 5:55.

Chiasson tipped a Nugent-Hopkins shot home at 3:44. Barrie at the point passed to McDavid, whose quick -release wrist shot beat Markstrom between the pads at 1:50.

As Calgary pressed for goal in the final seconds of the second period, a Mark Giordano one-timer from the point knocked the blade right off the right skate of Edmonton’s Kris Russell.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers defenceman struggled to get on his feet, and Smith gave his one-legged teammate a push to the bench after the buzzer.

Matthew Tkachuk circling from behind the net sent a goal-mouth pass across to Lindholm to finish at 9:04 of the second period.

Twenty-five seconds earlier, Kahun roofed a between-the-legs pass from Draisaitl with a one-timer.

The visitors led 2-0 on Puljujarvi’s power-play goal at 7:22 of the first period. He redirected a Barrie shot from the point between Markstrom’s pads.

McDavid turned a Milan Lucic defensive-zone turnover into a goal at 4:39 of the first period. The Oilers captain dished the puck across to Nugent-Hopkins to shovel over a diving Markstrom.

Edmonton forward Jujhar Khaira didn’t dress Wednesday because of an upper-body injury sustained in a fight Monday with Calgary’s Brett Ritchie.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers have a quick turnaround facing the Winnipeg Jets at home on Thursday. The Flames head to Toronto for back-to-back games against the Maple Leafs starting Friday.

Notes: Draisaitl extended his point streak to eight games with seven goals, eight assists in that span . . . McDavid stretched his streak to seven games with four goals, 12 assists . . . Lindholm has two goals and two assists in his last three games.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies