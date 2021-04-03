 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

McDavid leads Oilers to 3-2 victory over Flames in Battle of Alberta matchup

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith makes the save against the Calgary Flames during the first period. The Oilers beat the Flames 3-2 on April 2, 2021.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Connor McDavid scored the game winner and the Edmonton Oilers won the latest Battle of Alberta Friday, topping the Calgary Flames 3-2.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dominik Kahun also put away goals for the Oilers (23-14-1), and Leon Draisaitl notched assists on a pair of power-play markers.

Calgary (16-19-3) had goals from Michael Stone and Matthew Tkachuk, but twice surrendered a one-goal leads.

Story continues below advertisement

Mike Smith stopped 24-of-26 shots for the Oilers and Jacob Markstrom had 22 saves for the Flames. The Calgary netminder has now lost his last five starts in a row.

The result did nothing to improve the Flames’ playoff hopes. The team continues to sit fifth in the North Division, six points back of the Montreal Canadiens.

Edmonton has had the edge in the series between the bitter rivals this season, improving to 5-2-0 with Friday’s result. The Oilers and Flames will meet three more times this year.

Both sides came into Friday’s matchup well rested. Edmonton was blanked 4-0 by the Canadiens on Tuesday while Calgary’s last game, a 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, was on Monday.

The Flames flew to Vancouver to face the Canucks Wednesday but the game was called off shortly before puck drop as the hosts added another player to the NHL’s COVID-19 list. The Canucks had seven players and a member of the coaching staff in the league’s protocols on Friday.

A third-period power-play goal was the difference maker for Edmonton.

Noah Hanifin was called for interference midway through the frame and the Oilers were quick to capitalize.

Story continues below advertisement

Just four seconds into the advantage, McDavid fired a one-timer at the Calgary net. Markstrom got a chunk of the shot but the puck dribbled over the goal line, putting Edmonton up 3-2.

It was McDavid’s 22nd goal of the season. He continues to lead the league in scoring with 64 points.

Draisaitl sits second in the scoring race with 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists).

Kahun drew the Oilers even 11:29 into the second Friday. Kailer Yamamoto chipped him a little pass across the top of the crease and Kahun, stationed in the blue paint, jammed it in to make it 2-2.

Tkachuk had given the Flames a one-goal lead 5:25 into the frame.

Sprung from the box after serving a slashing penalty, the feisty forward picked up the puck in the neutral zone and sped away on a breakaway. His stick work in front of the net tricked Smith into believing he’d try to slip one through the goalie’s legs, but instead Tkachuk put a backhand shot up under the cross bar for his 10th goal of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a power-play tally from Nugent-Hopkins that initially tied the game up early in the second.

With Chris Tanev in the box on a tripping call, the Oilers’ potent power play got to work. A series of crisp passes in front of the Flames crease ended with Nugent-Hopkins putting a spinning backhander past Markstrom.

Edmonton was 2 for 5 with the man advantage Friday. Calgary failed to capitalize on two power plays.

The Oilers dominated the opening minutes Friday, hemming the Flames in their own end and outshooting the visitors 8-1 early, but Calgary was first on the scoreboard.

Stone took a crisp pass from Andrew Mangiapane and unleashed a blast from near the blue line. The puck sailed through traffic and in past Smith 12:23 into the game.

It was the Calgary defenceman’s first goal of the year. He last tally came on Jan. 5, 2020 when the Flames edged the Minnesota Wild 5-4.

Story continues below advertisement

The Flames will be back in action Sunday when they host the Leafs. The Oilers are set to visit the Canadiens on Monday.

NOTES

Calgary centre Mikael Backlund was absent from the lineup. The Flames say he is “day-to-day” with an undisclosed injury.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies