Open this photo in gallery: Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner during the third period in Edmonton. The Oilers won 5-2 on Jan. 2, 2024.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and an assist as the red-hot Edmonton Oilers extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (19-15-1), who are the only team in the NHL to have two streaks of at least six wins in a row this season, having won eight in a row not long before the current run for a 14-3-0 record in their last 17 games.

Travis Konecny and Marc Staal replied for the Flyers (19-13-5), who have lost three in a row and five of their last six.

Edmonton finally got the game’s first goal with four minutes to play in the opening period when McDavid turned around a defender and then sent a snap shot through the legs of Flyers goalie Carter Hart for his 14th of the season.

The Oilers took a 2-0 lead eight minutes into the second frame as McDavid made a beautiful no-look backhand pass to Hyman in front and he was able to lift a backhand of his own past Hart for his 22nd of the season.

It was McDavid’s 900th career regular-season point, coming in his 602nd game. The Oilers’ captain is the fifth fastest player in NHL history to record his 900th point, behind only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy and Peter Stastny.

Philadelphia got one back with nine minutes remaining in the second period as a loose puck bounced to Konecny, who was coming in with speed and was able to lift a shot past Edmonton starter Stuart Skinner for his 18th.

The Flyers knotted the game up with three minutes left in the second as Staal jumped up into the play and took a Konecny feed before beating Skinner glove-side for his first goal of the campaign.

Edmonton regained the lead with a power-play goal coming with just 55 seconds remaining in the middle frame on a nice three-way passing play in tight that was completed by Nugent-Hopkins.

The Oilers made it 4-2 with an extra attacker on for a delayed penalty just 1:27 into the third period as McDavid circled down low before sending it back to the high slot for Draisaitl, who hammered home his 18th goal of the season upstairs past Hart. It was Draisaitl’s fourth consecutive game with a goal.

McDavid picked up his fifth point with nine minutes to play in the third, sending a saucer pass to Nugent-Hopkins who went high stick-side for his second of the game and 11th of the season. It was the 10th five-point game of McDavid’s career. He has hit six points once.

Notes

It was the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Philadelphia earned a 4-1 win at home in the first contest on Oct. 19 ... Edmonton remained without the services of Sam Gagner (undisclosed) and Dylan Holloway (upper body), however both are expected to be available by the weekend ... The Flyers were healthy, but their power play hasn’t been this season, coming into the game dead last in the NHL at just 10.5 per cent ... Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was once an assistant coach for the Flyers ... Edmonton defenceman Evan Bouchard came into the game with 36 points, just seven back of his career best for a season of 43 ... Since the last week of November, the Oilers have led the NHL with an average of 4.25 goals per game.

