Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid said he “probably won’t go tonight” as the Oilers practiced Friday before a game against the Arizona Coyotes.

McDavid told reporters he doesn’t want to miss games, but player health is a priority heading into the playoffs.

The Oilers captain missed Edmonton’s 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday with what coach Kris Knoblauch called a combination of maintenance and a lower-body injury.

McDavid is considered day-to-day and Knoblauch has said he will let McDavid decide when he feels well enough to play.

McDavid has a team-leading 130 points for the Oilers, who enter the game against Arizona four points behind Vancouver for first place in the Pacific Division with two games in hand.

The Oilers host the Canucks on Saturday.