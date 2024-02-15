Open this photo in gallery: Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson makes a save in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Ducks won 5-1 on Feb. 15, 2024.Marc DesRosiers/Reuters

Mason McTavish made the most of his homecoming Thursday night scoring twice to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

McTavish grew up just down the road from the Canadian Tire Centre in Carp, Ont.

Frank Vatrano, Pavel Mintyukov and Cam Fowler also scored for Anaheim (19-32-2), which was coming off an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Montreal Tuesday night.

John Gibson stopped all 15 shots he faced through two periods. Lukas Dostal made 18 saves in relief in the third period.

Dostal stepped in for Gibson to start the third period after Gibson exited with an upper-body injury. Gibson was run over by Senators forward Drake Batherson and Ducks defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin early in the second period and was knocked over a second time later in the frame.

Claude Giroux had the lone goal for Ottawa (22-26-2), which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end. Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves.

McTavish scored his second of the night 2:18 into the third period after Troy Terry deked Thomas Chabot and found McTavish at the side of the net to make it 4-0.

Giroux got the Senators on the board at 4:43 of the third after stealing the puck and beating Dostal blocker side with a wrister.

Fowler made it 5-1 at 9:23 of the frame with a power-play goal.

Anaheim tripled its lead in the second period.

Vatrano made it a 2-0 game when he scored a power-play goal off a one-timer with 2:35 remaining.

McTavish followed that up by beating Korpisalo far corner for his 14th of the season with 1:01 left in the frame.

The Ducks opened the scoring with Mintyukov scoring on a Terry rebound at 9:19 of the first.

Notes

Ottawa defencemen Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub are both out with lower-body injuries. Defenceman Max Guenette was an emergency recall.

Up next

Ottawa head to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Anaheim travels to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs on Saturday.